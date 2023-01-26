ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna, ME

WGME

1 person dies after crashing into stream in Alton

ALTON (WGME) – One person was killed following a crash Alton Thursday night, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle reportedly went off the road and into Birch Stream. A deputy driving by reportedly found the vehicle in the water off Argyle Road just before 9...
ALTON, ME
WGME

One person hospitalized after apartment fire in Veazie

VEAZIE (WGME) -- A resident from Veazie, near Bangor, was taken to a local hospital after an apartment building fire Saturday night. The Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street at around 4:23 p.m. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said...
VEAZIE, ME
WGME

Rare black squirrel caught dominating a bird feeder in Maine town

(BDN) -- There’s a new king of the feeder this winter at the home of Sue and Gary Drinkwater in Northport. They have enjoyed watching the usual assortment of birds and gray squirrels, but they weren’t prepared for the arrival of one particular critter: a black squirrel. “We’re...
NORTHPORT, ME

