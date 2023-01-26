Read full article on original website
1 person dies after crashing into stream in Alton
ALTON (WGME) – One person was killed following a crash Alton Thursday night, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle reportedly went off the road and into Birch Stream. A deputy driving by reportedly found the vehicle in the water off Argyle Road just before 9...
Ellsworth store reopens 7 weeks after truck crashed through front entrance
ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- An Ellsworth store has reopened for business more than seven weeks after a truck crashed through its front entrance, according to the Bangor Daily News. The Dollar Tree store on Route 3 reportedly reopened on Wednesday. The BDN reports the store had been closed since Dec. 5...
One person hospitalized after apartment fire in Veazie
VEAZIE (WGME) -- A resident from Veazie, near Bangor, was taken to a local hospital after an apartment building fire Saturday night. The Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street at around 4:23 p.m. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said...
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Gardiner man found guilty of murder and attempted murder in shooting, machete attacks
A Gardiner man was found guilty on Friday of murder, another attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. According to Capital Judicial Court records, Dylan Ketcham, 23, was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson back in January 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later died from his injuries that year.
Rare black squirrel caught dominating a bird feeder in Maine town
(BDN) -- There’s a new king of the feeder this winter at the home of Sue and Gary Drinkwater in Northport. They have enjoyed watching the usual assortment of birds and gray squirrels, but they weren’t prepared for the arrival of one particular critter: a black squirrel. “We’re...
Ethics commission to meet to discuss Maine lawmaker accused of forging signatures
The Maine Ethics Commission will meet on Monday to discuss a state lawmaker accused of forging signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms. The Maine Ethics...
