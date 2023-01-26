ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

secretatlanta.co

Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood

Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises awareness

The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’. On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right whales. Researchers working with IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare gave the public tours of the their vessel, “Song of the Whale.” The 69 foot boat is rigged for research, this trip, right whale observation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

On the Farm: Georgia citrus farmer deals with lingering chill of 2022's Christmas freeze

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- You might say it was 2022's final punch to Georgia's farmers: the hard freeze that blanketed the state during Christmas. “I didn’t have any idea we were going to have a freeze like we did at Christmas time. I’m 76 years old. I’ve never seen it stay at freezing or below for three or four days. That’s just unheard of here in the South," said Joe Franklin, co-owner of Franklin's Citrus Farms in Statesboro.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Windsor Forest wins Chatham County Invitational

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Windsor Forest High School edged out New Hampstead for first place at the Chatham County Invitational, 225-219. It all came down to the last match, when Windsor Forest and New Hampstead were neck-and-neck on the leaderboards. Kylan Daniels, an undefeated 285-pound wrestler for Windsor Forest, took on the big and strong […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Savannah Book Festival announces 2023 lineup

The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the finest invitation-only literary festivals in the country this Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 16-19. SBF presents nationally-recognized, best-selling and emerging authors over the four-day weekend. The Festival’s main event, Festival Saturday, will take place on Saturday,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro peaking at right time

Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’...
STATESBORO, GA

