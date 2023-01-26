Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood
Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
WSAV-TV
8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam raises awareness
The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. The 8th Annual Savannah Traffick Jam was held over the weekend, raising awareness for survivors of human trafficking. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’. On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam...
wtoc.com
Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right whales. Researchers working with IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare gave the public tours of the their vessel, “Song of the Whale.” The 69 foot boat is rigged for research, this trip, right whale observation.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Georgia citrus farmer deals with lingering chill of 2022's Christmas freeze
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- You might say it was 2022's final punch to Georgia's farmers: the hard freeze that blanketed the state during Christmas. “I didn’t have any idea we were going to have a freeze like we did at Christmas time. I’m 76 years old. I’ve never seen it stay at freezing or below for three or four days. That’s just unheard of here in the South," said Joe Franklin, co-owner of Franklin's Citrus Farms in Statesboro.
6 Savannah gas station food, drink items that some love and some leave
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Gas stations are a convenient way to fill vehicles and stomachs as they offer food and drink items that could be a road trip treat for some, while for others, a daily meal. Here are some items that are common to Savannah locals, but could be strange to those new to […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
wtoc.com
Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
Windsor Forest wins Chatham County Invitational
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Windsor Forest High School edged out New Hampstead for first place at the Chatham County Invitational, 225-219. It all came down to the last match, when Windsor Forest and New Hampstead were neck-and-neck on the leaderboards. Kylan Daniels, an undefeated 285-pound wrestler for Windsor Forest, took on the big and strong […]
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new marina restaurant is in the works for Savannah’s southside at Bell’s Landing. Parts of the foundation for the old restaurant and marina still remain at Bell’s Landing after a February 2006 fire left them destroyed. Now new life is planned for...
wtoc.com
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
Savannah Book Festival announces 2023 lineup
The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the finest invitation-only literary festivals in the country this Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 16-19. SBF presents nationally-recognized, best-selling and emerging authors over the four-day weekend. The Festival’s main event, Festival Saturday, will take place on Saturday,...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
WSAV-TV
Statesboro peaking at right time
Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. SIDC Hosts 8th annual ‘Traffick Jam’...
Comments / 0