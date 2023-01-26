Read full article on original website
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
New hybrid powertrain debuts at Rolex 24 with record attendance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The engines roared at the Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24-hour race. "Definitely better than Daytona," said Ocala racing fan Josh Lapham, "going around in circles. Cutting all the corners makes it a lot more interesting!" Pit road was packed this weekend. The 61-car field...
Rolex 24: Hotel rooms are in high demand as fans flock to Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As race fans flock to Daytona Beach for this year’s Rolex 24 Race, hotel rooms are in high demand. The four-day event traditionally marks the start of the race season at Daytona International Speedway. Many fans said this year, finding a place to stay...
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Volusia County Sheriff hosts ‘not your ordinary’ career fair Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is going to showcase its best during a career fair its calling anything but “ordinary.”. The job fair was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office...
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery...
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
ORLANDO, Fla. - Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time. "I used to watch my mom sew," Cherry Haskins said. "I was doing really...
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route
We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
Eastbound I-4 reopens 12 hours after being closed for death investigation near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 reopened Friday morning -- more than 12 hours after they were closed for a death investigation. “The roadway is now open,” Orlando police tweeted. “Thank you to the community for your patience.”. Channel 9 expects to receive an...
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
