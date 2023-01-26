ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

New hybrid powertrain debuts at Rolex 24 with record attendance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The engines roared at the Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24-hour race. "Definitely better than Daytona," said Ocala racing fan Josh Lapham, "going around in circles. Cutting all the corners makes it a lot more interesting!" Pit road was packed this weekend. The 61-car field...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment

Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WINDERMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
D Centeno

From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City

I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
CLERMONT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route

We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
ORLANDO, FL

