Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Yardbarker
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
Yardbarker
Lakers Trade Target Bojan Bogdanovic Says Pistons Have Assured Him He’s In Their Long-Term Plans
With the trade deadline nearing, eyes continue to be on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether or not they will make another move. Among the possible trade targets, one that has likely been mentioned most is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is enjoying perhaps the best season of his...
Yardbarker
"Michael Jordan Would've Switched Hands,” NBA Fans React To Hilarious Meme About LeBron James Not Getting Foul Call Against The Celtics
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time, there are no two ways to look at that fact. Even at 38 years old, James has been doing all he can to keep the Los Angeles Lakers competitive. But there comes a time when it feels like a player is reaching his breaking point.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have something special developing at catcher
The New York Yankees are rolling into the 2023 season with Jose Treviño as their starting catcher, which is justifiable after a successful 2022 campaign. Treviño ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in the game but has his vulnerabilities in the batter’s box. Treviño hit .248 with a .283 OBP, 11 homers, and 43 RBIs last season. While this was his best offensive campaign by a significant margin, the Yankees have another catcher developing in their farm system that will not only provide elite offensive metrics but has experienced considerable improvements regarding his defensive qualities.
Yardbarker
Timberwolves out to avenge big loss to Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves will get an opportunity to avenge their most lopsided loss of the season when they host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The game is a rematch of a 137-114 Warriors romp at Minnesota in November on a night in which Golden State had all hands on deck for one of the few times all season.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Yardbarker
Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana
LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
Yardbarker
Watch: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin. The Bucks won the game in a 135-110 blowout to win their fourth straight. During the victory, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a huge dunk, and All-Star Zion Williamson had a great reaction (from the bench).
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
Yardbarker
Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
Yardbarker
Lettieri Injured At Bruins Practice, Won’t Travel To Toronto
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins hoped to reward veteran forward Vinni Lettieri for his strong play this season at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins with a callup ahead of the NHL All-Star break. Instead, Lettieri suffered an lower body injury during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not be making the quick trip to Toronto for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Among 5 Teams Linked to Versatile Big Man Ahead of Trade Deadline
The trade rumors are getting more intense as the days go by. Will the Lakers pull the trigger on a deal, or will the Rui Hachimura trade be enough for Lakers brass?. Time will only tell, but in the meantime, the Lakers trade rumors are ramping up, and they are rumored to be in on a handful of players, including Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl.
Yardbarker
Giants legend admits to 'kind of' rooting for Eagles' Jalen Hurts
Diehard New York Giants fans may not love what retired quarterback Eli Manning recently had to say about the Philadelphia Eagles. While discussing the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Manning admitted that he "likes" Philadelphia signal-caller Jalen Hurts and "kind of" roots for Hurts.
Yardbarker
Will Blackhawks' Patrick Kane be traded at the deadline?
With just over four weeks until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’ve got you covered every day at Daily Faceoff with one trade-focused story leading up to Deadline Day. Today we’re going to do a deep dive on Chicago Blackhawks icon Patrick Kane, who will be contemplating trade possibilities as the No. 4 ranked player on our Trade Targets board.
