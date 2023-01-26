ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
usf.edu

Florida gas prices dip after a sharp weekly increase

Gas prices across Florida dipped slightly over the weekend after a sharp increase last week. According to a release from AAA, the average price statewide is $3.56 cents a gallon of unleaded gas. The 2-cent price drop comes after they spiked by 17 cents last week, and 32 cents over...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy