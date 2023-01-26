Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Improvements along I-4 are included in DeSantis' plan to expedite road projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $7 billion plan to accelerate several road projects across the state, including work along Interstate 4 that should ease congestion in Polk County and Orlando. Speaking at a news conference in Auburndale on Monday, DeSantis said a plan he will present to the legislature...
usf.edu
USFWS will finalize critical habitat for endangered bonneted bats in Florida within the next year
The public had until Jan. 23 to comment on a proposal for endangered bonneted bat habitat in Florida. On that final day, more than 20 environmental organizations asked the federal government for additional protections. In November, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service updated a proposal from 2020 on critical habitat...
usf.edu
Florida gas prices dip after a sharp weekly increase
Gas prices across Florida dipped slightly over the weekend after a sharp increase last week. According to a release from AAA, the average price statewide is $3.56 cents a gallon of unleaded gas. The 2-cent price drop comes after they spiked by 17 cents last week, and 32 cents over...
