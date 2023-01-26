D23 Hosting Gold Member Mickey’s of Glendale Pop-up Shopping Event for Imagineering-Exclusive Items at Walt Disney World

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort
Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
WDW News Today
Thousands of Walt Disney World Union Cast Members Set to Reject Disney’s Contract Offer Over Wage Disputes
Thousands of Walt Disney World Cast Members are set to reject Disney’s offer of a $1 raise per year. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU), which represents over 45,000 Cast Members, released the following statement. Thousands of Disney workers are on the verge of rejecting Disney’s wage offer. Workers...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom to Use Only Virtual Queue and Individual Lightning Lane, No Standby Available
TRON Lightcycle / Run will use only a virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane when it opens at Magic Kingdom in April. Guests with a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom on the same date will be able to request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app. A standby queue will not be available. More details about the virtual queue will be available soon.
WDW News Today
Stages and Signs Set Up for Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal has started setting up stages and signs for Rock the Universe 2023, which will be held in the evenings at Universal Studios Florida. A large stage is now near Universal Studios Florida’s Central Park. There are lighting rigs on the stage and to the sides, behind temporary fencing...
WDW News Today
New Daisy Duck Flower Market Window Display on Center Street at Magic Kingdom
A few months after the refurbishment of Center Street at Magic Kingdom, the street has a new window display featuring Daisy Duck. Center Street is an offshoot of Main Street. The brickwork was replaced last year. It was formerly known as East Center Street and had a West counterpart across Main Street.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/26/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Signage Removed From Splash Mountain Play Area, New EPCOT Marquee Installed, & More)
Good morning from EPCOT. We started our day here because the EPCOT sign has recently been removed from the parking toll plaza, and we wanted to check to see if a new sign has been installed. We’re planning on spending our day at Magic Kingdom checking on construction updates and shopping. As always, we will share all the new things we find today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Carousel Dress Available at Walt Disney World
A new dress inspired by the carousels of Disney Parks is available at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. A pink sheer top covers a pink close-fitting top and its shoulder straps. Pleated short sleeves extend out as part of the sheer organza layer. A pink underskirt is decorated by a...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
You can sip and celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with the studio’s most famous character thanks to the Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper now available at the Disneyland Resort!. Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper – $32.49. The sipper depicts Mickey Mouse wearing his silver and purple outfit for the...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus
According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Snickers Sundae Joins the Lineup at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Craving a Snickers? For Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure has you covered with the Snickers Sundae! The classic candy bar sounds like the perfect basis for a sundae, so we’re excited to dive in!. Snickers Sundae – $9.99. Butter-Pecan...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Sweet Corn Cake Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World has new treats inspired by the Disney Munchlings plush collection now through March 31. We already tried the Angel Açai Bowl from Blizzard Beach, so we hopped over to the Magic Kingdom for the next dish — the Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Almond-Vanilla Sweet Corn Cake.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disneyana Decorated for Disney100 The Eras Merchandise at Disneyland
Disneyana at Disneyland is decorated to house the merchandise collections of Disney100 The Eras, including the Walt Disney Studios Collection and Disneyland Collection. A shiny “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” sign is atop this display case. Above merchandise displays are vintage graphics and photos, including Tinker Bell with...
WDW News Today
Lunar New Year Minion Popcorn Bucket, Apparel, Keychains, and More at Universal Studios Hollywood
Even the Minions are celebrating the year of the rabbit! A new collection of Lunar New Year Minion merchandise is available at the Animation Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood. The merchandise is displayed alongside cherry blossoms and red paper lanterns. Lunar New Year Minion Tank Top – $33.
