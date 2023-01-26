Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
City council discusses downtown park, proposed development plans
City Council granted Build Our Park, a nonprofit group, permission to have discussions with city staff to further develop its plan to add a new urban park to downtown Harrisonburg. Considerations such as maintenance, agreements and costs for the city will be looked into during the next step of planning.
hburgcitizen.com
Community Perspective: Protecting the land from sprawl at the local level
A contributed perspectives piece by Evan Knappenberger. I understand the interest in the movement for affordable housing. It seems unjust that for many the necessity of clean and safe living space is out of reach. And indeed it is unjust, especially for those of us in the millennial category that have been squeezed out of home ownership by generational dynamics.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
theriver953.com
FCPS receives grants for cafeteria upgrades
Frederick County Public Schools was awarded four National School Lunch Program Grants totaling $113,240. A total of $1.46 million was given to 54 schools from around Virginia in equipment grants. New and replacement kitchen equipment will be distributed to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School,...
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
Augusta Free Press
Good news! Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion insurance issues resolved now
The new Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion opened earlier this month, and with anything new, there was a minor hiccup. Anthem Insurance was delayed five days after the opening – leaving some patients frustrated. Augusta County resident Kathy Nimax was trying to schedule an ultrasound and CT scan and was...
pagevalleynews.com
New emergency radio system goes live and increases coverage from 60 to 95 percent countywide
LURAY, Jan. 20 — The county went live on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with its new emergency radio system, bolstering public safety and narrowing a service gap that formerly saw as much as 40 percent of the county without radio coverage. “It was a frightening fact that there were several...
pagevalleynews.com
Valley Health joins Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. and WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 27 — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley...
pagevalleynews.com
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Virginia is a leader in avian flu response; numbers lower in commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Egg prices are at or near record highs. A worldwide outbreak of avian influenza is the reason why. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports avian flu has depleted egg-laying flocks so much that egg inventories are 29% lower than they were a year ago. While there have been numerous outbreaks […]
cbs19news
Animal Care Manager at CASPCA resigns over leadership concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Employees are beginning to leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. It comes as both current and former workers have raised concerns to the shelter's Board of Directors, citing major issues with leadership. The SPCA's Animal Care Manager is the latest to resign as confirmed by the...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
Inside Nova
Lake Ridge townhouse fire leaves one injured, displaces family of three
A Friday afternoon cooking fire in Lake Ridge left a woman with minor injuries and a family of three displaced, Prince William County fire and rescue said. The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sunny Brook Court. Crews arrived with the townhouse evacuated and smoke showing.
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
pagevalleynews.com
Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert
Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert, 91, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Iowa and was a daughter of the late Irvin Henry Schmitt Sr. and Beryl Brandmill Schmitt. Betty was a member of...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
wina.com
Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
WHSV
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
Comments / 0