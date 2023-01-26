ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

breezejmu.org

City council discusses downtown park, proposed development plans

City Council granted Build Our Park, a nonprofit group, permission to have discussions with city staff to further develop its plan to add a new urban park to downtown Harrisonburg. Considerations such as maintenance, agreements and costs for the city will be looked into during the next step of planning.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Community Perspective: Protecting the land from sprawl at the local level

A contributed perspectives piece by Evan Knappenberger. I understand the interest in the movement for affordable housing. It seems unjust that for many the necessity of clean and safe living space is out of reach. And indeed it is unjust, especially for those of us in the millennial category that have been squeezed out of home ownership by generational dynamics.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton

The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
WARRENTON, VA
theriver953.com

FCPS receives grants for cafeteria upgrades

Frederick County Public Schools was awarded four National School Lunch Program Grants totaling $113,240. A total of $1.46 million was given to 54 schools from around Virginia in equipment grants. New and replacement kitchen equipment will be distributed to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School,...
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Good news! Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion insurance issues resolved now

The new Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion opened earlier this month, and with anything new, there was a minor hiccup. Anthem Insurance was delayed five days after the opening – leaving some patients frustrated. Augusta County resident Kathy Nimax was trying to schedule an ultrasound and CT scan and was...
pagevalleynews.com

Valley Health joins Peak Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. and WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 27 — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley...
WINCHESTER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’

January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

Animal Care Manager at CASPCA resigns over leadership concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Employees are beginning to leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. It comes as both current and former workers have raised concerns to the shelter's Board of Directors, citing major issues with leadership. The SPCA's Animal Care Manager is the latest to resign as confirmed by the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert

Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert, 91, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Iowa and was a daughter of the late Irvin Henry Schmitt Sr. and Beryl Brandmill Schmitt. Betty was a member of...
LURAY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
SHENANDOAH, VA

