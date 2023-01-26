Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21
Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
