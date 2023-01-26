ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

University of Houston conducts survey to see if Texans back major changes to state's gambling laws

By Chaz Miller
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwcQ7_0kSUBUc000

A new study by the University of Houston shows most Texans want casino gambling legalized in the state.

The video above is from a previous report.

The report, which was released Thursday, takes everything from gender to location into account.

The study comes as
Texas Senate Joint Resolution 17 has been introduced in this year's state legislative session, which, if passed, would allow one casino in each of the state's largest four metropolitan areas - Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio - as well as the legalization of sports betting in the state.

RELATED: Houston lawmaker says there's bipartisan support for legalized gambling heading into 2023 session

There is a 2023 push for casino and sports betting to become legal in Texas as we head into the new legislative session. The resolution would legalize a limited number of resorts and facilities to do so.

Overall, 75% of the 1,200 surveyed said they'd support the passage of the legislation - including all political parties, races, genders, and those who identify as born-again Christians.

In terms of allowing sports wagering in Texas, 69% of those surveyed were in support, with the lowest support total coming in at 57% among baby boomers.

This joint resolution has been introduced, but that doesn't mean it will even be voted on.

In fact, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the senate in the state legislature, said it's not something that he'll take up. The resolution will not pass if that continues to be the case.

"The hard part is we literally are talking about one person," said Dr. Mark Jones at UH. "I think Patrick is conflicted between people lobbying him to pass it, and his own viewpoint that casino gambling would not be a good thing for Texas."

That being said, Jones said all hope should not be lost for those who want gambling in the Lone Star State.

"Casino gambling optimists would say this is the first time the governor and the speaker of the house have been supportive," Jones said.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SEE ALSO: Former Gov. Rick Perry 'quite confident' Texans would vote to legalize sports betting

The Lone Star State is nowhere close to legal sports wagering, but that all could change in the next legislative session as the push to make that happen has gained the least likely of allies.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land

A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?

Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

UTRGV is a game changer for the Rio Grande Valley, Bailey tells lawmakers

The 2022-2023 biennium brought The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) much success. In 2015, UTRGV enrolled its first class of students, and seven years later, UTRGV is nationally known for providing affordable, high-quality education, accessible healthcare, pursuing and disseminating research, preparing an educated workforce, and engaging community partners in novel and impactful ways.
EDINBURG, TX
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Texas Lawyers Violated Legal Ethics Over Expired Execution Drugs

Fratta had joined a lawsuit filed by Wesley Ruiz (whose execution is scheduled for February 1) and John Balentine (whose execution is scheduled for February 8); as the Associated Press reported at the time, the men argued in Texas trial and appellate courts that the state “plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out executions early this year in violation of state law.” In their court filings the condemned alleged expired pentobarbital—Texas’s drug of choice for killing—put them at “serious risk of pain and suffering in the execution process.”
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
keranews.org

Texans speak out about state Senate district maps during legislative hearings

Texans told lawmakers last week what they thought about recent revisions to state Senate districts. Speakers from across the state called in to a series of hearings held by the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting to share their opinions on the new districts, which some said are not representative of Texas populations.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
Grist

As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny

This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

With full state coffers and bipartisan support, Texas teachers are hopeful they’ll get a raise this year

Laura Herrera’s salary has barely gone up in her 20 years of teaching — about $700 in all. The San Antonio-area teacher takes home about $3,700 a month. About $1,400 goes to rent, and the rest is sometimes barely enough to pay the bills and stretch through the month. There have been times when she hasn’t been able to afford buying insulin to treat her diabetes.
TEXAS STATE
US105

8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly

Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
173K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy