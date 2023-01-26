Read full article on original website
opb.org
Bills to make naloxone more accessible seek to slow opioid fatalities in Oregon
State Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, said that while working as a critical care doctor she’s given the order thousands of times for naloxone to be administered to unresponsive patients. Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses. As overdoses surge in Oregon, Dexter told The Lund Report she envisions a...
yachatsnews.com
State says southern Oregon coast can open for Dungeness crabbers Saturday, but warns of lingering acid issues
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
opb.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem this week.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
focushillsboro.com
Here Is The Data Of State Workers That Are Not Actually Employed In Oregon
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge increase in the number of individuals working remotely, in part out of need and in part because technology had evolved to a sufficient degree to make it possible. Many employees were invited back to the workplace, or in some cases ordered back, after the worst of the epidemic had passed.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has announced details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians in 2023. There are approximately 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness in Oregon, and approximately 11,000 of those households are unsheltered, according to a release from Kotek's office. The governor's investment request has been paired with a statewide emergency order declaring a Homelessness State of Emergency, signed...
philomathnews.com
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Oregon: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,245 active general dentists in Oregon. Oregon has 150 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 25 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Oregon was ranked No....
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110
In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
KGW
Transition to energy-efficient homes on the docket for Oregon lawmakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Legislators in Oregon have a lot on their plates as the new session gets underway, including top priorities like housing, homelessness and crime, to name a few. But lawmakers are also working on a new package of environmental bills aimed at an aspect of climate change...
KGW
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Merkley tour prototype modular homes made with Oregon ‘mass timber’
Kotek wants to add 36,000 units of new housing each year in order to meet the need. Projects like Mass Casitas could help Oregon achieve that goal.
focushillsboro.com
The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions
Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon inmates may soon get access to health care through Medicaid
Oregon seeks federal OK to allow Medicaid funds to treat incarcerated people. The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday that it will allow California inmates to access limited services — and Oregon is negotiating over a similar request. The Oregon Health Authority says California’s approval provides a roadmap and it should help speed up a decision for Oregon. The inmate services include substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses 90 days before being released. Since Medicaid was established, federal law has prohibited Medicaid money from being used for people in custody, with inmates having access to their health care coverage suspended. (OPB Staff and Associated Press)
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
