Oregon State

Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Here Is The Data Of State Workers That Are Not Actually Employed In Oregon

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge increase in the number of individuals working remotely, in part out of need and in part because technology had evolved to a sufficient degree to make it possible. Many employees were invited back to the workplace, or in some cases ordered back, after the worst of the epidemic had passed.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Homelessness: Gov. Kotek's $130 million plan

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has announced details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130 million toward reducing the number of unsheltered Oregonians in 2023. There are approximately 18,000 Oregonians experiencing homelessness in Oregon, and approximately 11,000 of those households are unsheltered, according to a release from Kotek's office. The governor's investment request has been paired with a statewide emergency order declaring a Homelessness State of Emergency, signed...
OREGON STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Oregon: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,245 active general dentists in Oregon. Oregon has 150 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 25 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Oregon was ranked No....
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110

In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions

Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon inmates may soon get access to health care through Medicaid

Oregon seeks federal OK to allow Medicaid funds to treat incarcerated people. The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday that it will allow California inmates to access limited services — and Oregon is negotiating over a similar request. The Oregon Health Authority says California’s approval provides a roadmap and it should help speed up a decision for Oregon. The inmate services include substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses 90 days before being released. Since Medicaid was established, federal law has prohibited Medicaid money from being used for people in custody, with inmates having access to their health care coverage suspended. (OPB Staff and Associated Press)
OREGON STATE
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE

