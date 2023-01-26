Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhoenixTed RiversPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
fox10phoenix.com
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
programminginsider.com
5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
Three National Park Travel Destinations in Arizona
National parks are significant natural and cultural resources that offer a wide variety of experiences for visitors. They provide an opportunity to experience and appreciate the beauty of nature, including diverse landscapes, wildlife, and natural phenomena. National parks also often preserve and protect important cultural and historical sites, allowing visitors to learn about the history and culture of the area. Additionally, many national parks offer recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing, as well as guided tours and ranger-led programs, which provide visitors with an in-depth understanding of the park's resources. Visiting national parks can be a great way to connect with nature, improve mental and physical well-being, and create lasting memories. Also, by visiting a national park, you are supporting the preservation and protection of these special places for future generations to enjoy.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
iheart.com
Recall Involves Daniele International Meats
A Rhode Island food producer has issued a recall. Daniele International out of Mapleville says the affected sausage products may contain listeria. They were shipped to nationwide retail locations from December 23rd through January 17th. The products subject to recall include :. 3-ounce packages of "DANIELE NATURALE SALAME COATED WITH...
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Arizona non-profit starts new whistle initiative in honor of two hikers
Local non-profit founder made a vow after the death of Dr. Evan Dishion and Kathleen Patterson last September. The pair died weeks apart hiking in Cave Creek at Spur Cross Trailhead.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
Valley woman preparing thousands of tamales for Super Bowl events
MESA, Ariz. — On one metal table at a shared kitchen in East Mesa, Imelda Hartley scoops out tamales into corn husks. A dozen or so fill the table, which then gets placed into a pot that can hold 500 to cook at one time. Friday’s batch is just...
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona Humane Society offers Cuddle Bunch program
The Arizona Humane Society has created a program to help people distress and give animals in need some extra special attention. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
KTAR.com
Here’s what architectural styles make up most Arizona homes
It’s safe to say that homes in Arizona have a unique charm, but what exactly makes up an Arizona home? Today, neighborhoods throughout Arizona are comprised of a mixture of architecture, ranging from ultra-modern and contemporary to traditional, southwestern, country and territorial. Early settlers brought several styles of architecture...
Comments / 0