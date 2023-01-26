Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for meth contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Airfares at Colorado airport at lowest levels in 25 years
Local business leaders and city officials call it the Southwest effect — and for good reason. After Southwest Airlines brought service to the Colorado Springs Airport nearly two years ago, local air fares plunged to a 25-year low, according to recent federal transportation data. What’s more, the gap between...
KDVR.com
2 people killed in east Denver crash
2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday morning with below zero temperatures and...
You’ll Need These Qualifications To Be The Cliff Diver at Colorado’s Casa Bonita
There's a full-time gig available in Colorado, and it may be precisely what you've been looking for. Have you considered pursuing a career as the cliff diver at Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?. You may have missed this booth on career day. It's a legitimate job, and Casa Bonita at 6715...
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name
If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep. If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.
5 Colorado Ski Resorts Make List of Best in the U.S.
When the gnar-shredding season started, SKI Magazine released their Resort Guide for 2023, an annual ski resort ranking. Obviously, Colorado came up a lot in this report. In fact, 11 Centennial State ski areas made the list of the Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West. Today, we're taking it...
13 semifinalists for prestigious 'James Beard' dining awards located in Colorado
Colorado's got a growing scene in terms of cuisine and the long list of local James Beard semifinalists are evidence of that. While finalists for the prestigious collection of awards won't be announced until March 29 and winners won't be dubbed until June 5, getting the semifinalist nod is totally worth the recognition in itself. Colorado is home to 13 2023 semifinalists across eight award categories. Find the full list...
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
kubcgold.com
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Speakeasy Landing in the Denver International Airport Next Fall
The award-winning Williams & Graham is bringing 1920s style to Concourse A.
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
