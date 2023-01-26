Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan activist killed
The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches National Park gate. Family awarded $10.55 million in damages after Ugandan …. The family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo has been awarded $10.55 million after she was killed by an Arches...
ABC 4
Gabby Petito's family responds to passage of domestic violence bill in Utah Senate
The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between intimate partners. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah...
ABC 4
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
ABC 4
Frigid temps, blowing snow affect school schedules in northern Utah
Frigid temps, blowing snow affect school schedules in northern Utah. Frigid temps, blowing snow affect school schedules …. Frigid temps, blowing snow affect school schedules in northern Utah. Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Will. Priscilla Presley fights change in Lisa Marie Presley's will. Hollywood Celebrates Life of Cindy Williams.
ABC 4
The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer Relieved of Duty
An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this one white, who was not originally fired. The Latest in Tyre Nichols Death, Another Officer …. An update on Tyre Nichols' death brings video and officer statement inconsistencies and shows another officer, this...
Comments / 0