Robert A. Paquin, 93, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (McKiernan) Paquin. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred and Ida (Bourgeault) Paquin.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO