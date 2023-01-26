Read full article on original website
South Carolina man accused of stealing elderly Hall County woman’s identity, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A South Carolina man was arrested after being accused of stealing an elderly Hall County woman’s identity. Hall County Sheriff officials said between May 1st and Aug. 24th, 31-year-old Aaron Justin Williams of North Augusta used the name, date of birth and social security of a 65-year-old Braselton woman to open several bank accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans over $15,000.
Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old...
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
Man arrested for theft and damage of Windsor store
Aiken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man that they say damaged Windsor General Store, damaged the store's ATM, and stole lottery tickets and cigarettes.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
YAHOO!
Daycare owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns the Reach For The Sky...
YAHOO!
Man accused of setting house on fire during domestic dispute, Forsyth County sheriff officials say
A man was arrested after officials say he set a house on fire Friday afternoon. Forsyth County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News the suspect started the fire at the Haddon Hall subdivision on Wimberly Way as part of a domestic dispute. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
933kwto.com
Man from Georgia Arrested in Connection with Double-Murder in Sikeston
A man from Georgia is in police custody after allegedly killing two people in Sikeston. Atlanta Police say 33-year-old Cornelius David was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Investigators say he shot and killed...
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
YAHOO!
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has reported for weeks...
YAHOO!
Kennebunkport man wants investigation after charged twice with domestic terrorism in GA
ATLANTA, Georgia — The attorney for a Maine resident who is facing charges of domestic terrorism and other suspected crimes in Georgia is saying his client wants a thorough investigation into his arrest at a protest that turned destructive on Jan. 21. Francis Carroll, 22, of Kennebunkport, is currently...
abccolumbia.com
SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
claytoncrescent.org
Stabbings, gang extortion in Clayton County Jail
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a gang attack on a pretrial detainee—the latest in a series of such incidents over the past two years. According to WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington, the video was shot by a staff member and most of it was too graphic to air during the newscast. What was shown was blurred out.
YAHOO!
Authorities investigating Hall teen found dead on side of road in Jefferson
Jan. 26—A Hall County teenager was found dead on the side of a road Friday, Jan. 20, in Jefferson, according to authorities. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Wirthman said Wick's body was...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
