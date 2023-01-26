ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braselton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina man accused of stealing elderly Hall County woman’s identity, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A South Carolina man was arrested after being accused of stealing an elderly Hall County woman’s identity. Hall County Sheriff officials said between May 1st and Aug. 24th, 31-year-old Aaron Justin Williams of North Augusta used the name, date of birth and social security of a 65-year-old Braselton woman to open several bank accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans over $15,000.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
933kwto.com

Man from Georgia Arrested in Connection with Double-Murder in Sikeston

A man from Georgia is in police custody after allegedly killing two people in Sikeston. Atlanta Police say 33-year-old Cornelius David was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Investigators say he shot and killed...
SIKESTON, MO
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen

A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
JEFFERSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
claytoncrescent.org

Stabbings, gang extortion in Clayton County Jail

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a gang attack on a pretrial detainee—the latest in a series of such incidents over the past two years. According to WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington, the video was shot by a staff member and most of it was too graphic to air during the newscast. What was shown was blurred out.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy