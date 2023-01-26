Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Why Malcolm Brogdon asked the Milwaukee Bucks to stop their Rookie of the Year campaign for him
Malcolm Brogdon's performance over the years reveals that his Rookie of the Year award is not a fluke.
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Goes Viral After Scoring 41 Points
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers (on the road) by a score of 141-131. An incredible 13 players scored in double-digits in the high-scoring affair. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in only...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message after 50-point explosion for Bucks vs. Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hide his delight after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Antetokounmpo exploded for 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the contest as the Bucks destroyed the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans, 135-110. Making things even better, Giannis shot an efficient 20-of-26 from the field, including three of his four 3-point attempts.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to avenge recent loss to Milwaukee Bucks
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in a divisional battle tonight
'One of those moments': Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 50 for Bucks
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the fifth 50-point regular-season game of his career, and added 13 rebounds, as he helped lift the Bucks past the New Orleans Pelicans, 135-110, on Sunday.
Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center. Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 41 in Bucks' win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis. In a scoring onslaught for Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton complemented Antetokounmpo with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, including Brook Lopez (15), Pat Connaughton (14), Jevon Carter (12) and Grayson Allen (13).
NBC Sports
Report: Myles Turner agrees to two-year, $60 million extension with Pacers
Take Myles Turner off the trade market. After months of negotiations, the Pacers and Turner have agreed to a contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This has since been confirmed by other sources. Turner — back playing his natural center spot this season with Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento —...
Comments / 0