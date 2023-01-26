ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Goes Viral After Scoring 41 Points

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers (on the road) by a score of 141-131. An incredible 13 players scored in double-digits in the high-scoring affair. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in only...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message after 50-point explosion for Bucks vs. Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hide his delight after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Antetokounmpo exploded for 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the contest as the Bucks destroyed the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans, 135-110. Making things even better, Giannis shot an efficient 20-of-26 from the field, including three of his four 3-point attempts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Arizona Sports

Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto

Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center. Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 41 in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis. In a scoring onslaught for Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton complemented Antetokounmpo with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, including Brook Lopez (15), Pat Connaughton (14), Jevon Carter (12) and Grayson Allen (13).
MINNESOTA STATE

