CHARLESTON, SC – Three blocks of upper King Street will be transformed into a pedestrian-only celebration of food, beverage and fun on the evening of Thursday, March 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The occasion – the first-ever street fest collaboration between the City and the Charleston Wine + Food Festival – will extend between John and Mary and along Ann Streets.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO