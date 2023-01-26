Read full article on original website
Related
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers
He spent nearly two seasons in the Dodgers organization.
Gurriel Could Return to Astros
Yuli Gurriel remains a free agent after the Miami Marlins reportedly backed off. Landing with the Houston Astros is a strong possibility.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more
The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez. Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his...
New Astros GM Brown Is Bringing New Culture to Front Office
The Houston Astros have just hired Dana Brown as their new general manager and he is bringing in a whole new culture to the franchise's front office.
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
Houston Astros star Yordan Álvarez was awarded the Athlete of the Year award on Friday evening.
Astros Hiring of Brown Has Extended Championship Window
The Houston Astros have considerably extended their championship window with the signing of Dana Brown as their new general manager.
Predicting the Phillies 2023 Record
With Spring Training approaching and the 2023 MLB season just around the corner, we take a crack at predicting the Philadelphia Phillies record for the upcoming season.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Kelly Opens Up About Carlos Correa
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly opens up about his dust up with former Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa in 2020.
Phillies Re-Sign Peterson to Minor League Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed outfielder Dustin Peterson to a minor league deal.
Analysis on Dana Brown & The Potential Of This Astros Dynasty
Analysis on Dana Brown & The Potential Of This Astros Dynasty
batterypower.com
Braves extend Brian Snitker through 2025 season
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have extended Brian Snitker’s contract through the 2025 season. He helped guide the team to 101 wins in 2022 and finished third in Manager of the Year voting. Snitker replaced Fredi Gonzalez as the team’s manager in 2016. He helped guide the...
Twins Are Showing Interest in Former Astros Star Gurriel
The Minnesota Twins are reportedly showing interest in former Houston Astros star and fan favorite Yuli Gurriel.
Dodgers Out of Top 5 in Pre Spring Training MLB Lineup Rankings
It's too early to give true rankings anyways.
Comments / 0