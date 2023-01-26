Read full article on original website
JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in the middle when it comes to a political party, and the news is not a surprise to some. The numbers come from Jefferson Community College’s annual North Country...
Harrisville Central School District addresses state designation “moderate fiscal stress”
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harrisville Central School Officials address why it’s district was designated by the state as under “moderate fiscal stress”. That’s according to a report put out by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The state determines a district’s score based upon a variety of factors including year-end fund balances, and operating budgets.
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
City completes purchase of Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is now the owner of a golf course. City officials have closed on the controversy-laden deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club from Mike Lundy for $3.4 million. The sale was recorded in the Jefferson County clerk’s office Friday morning.
Assemblyman Gray meets with Reality check and ATFC
Advancing Tobacco Free Communities (ATFC) and Reality Check (RC) recently teamed up with Health Systems and Reality Check 2022 Youth Ambassador The Year, Peyton Taylor from Canton, to meet with Assemblyman Scott Gray at his Canton office. The group updated the assemblyman on emerging tobacco control issues as well as what the RC youth have been completing in their local schools across St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties for the past few months. At the meeting were, Travis Jordan, Reality Check coordinator; Sarah Barr, Community Engagement Coordinator; Rico Dobbs, Assistant Program Coordinator; Health Systems Coordinator Danielle O’Brien, Canton Reality Check senior youth Peyton Taylor; and Assemblyman Gray.
Mildred “Millie” Davis, 92, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mildred “Millie” Davis, 92, of Leach Street died peacefully in her home on January 26, 2023. There will no public calling hours or funeral services. There will be a spring burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk, NY at the convenience of the family.
Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Anne Regan Fiedler, 95, formerly of Norwood
RESTON, Virginia (WWNY) - Anne Regan Fiedler, age 95, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Reston Hospital Center in Reston, VA, with her family by her side. Anne was born on December 21, 1927 in Norwood, NY, to Dr. Leo Patrick Regan and Marguerite (Gately) Regan. Anne graduated from Potsdam High School, Potsdam, NY, and, in 1949, received her Bachelor of Music in Music Education from Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam, with a concentration in classical piano. She loved to sing and act, receiving accolades for her roles in many musical and theatrical productions, and even composed and recorded her own original songs.
Bus from Central NY company in crash with truck that killed six in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. — A bus involved in a crash with a truck that killed six people and hospitalized three Saturday belongs to a Central New York solar panel company. A 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus collided at about 6 a.m. on Route 37 in St. Lawrecnce County, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
Jay F. Eseltine, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mr. Jay F. Eseltine, of Potsdam will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Garner Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31st 2023. Jay passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Walls was born on September 5, 1957 in Massena, son of the late Carl and Neva (Plunkett) Mayette. He was a graduate of Massena Central School, and SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and University of Texas at Dallas.
Sheila May Jessmer Alguire, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila May Jessmer Alguire ended her courageous battle with cancer on Friday morning, January 27, 2023. She was born April 30, 1953 in Fort Jackson, NY to the late Homer H. Jessmer Jr. and Clara Richards Jessmer. Sheila is survived by her loving husband, William...
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.
Bear hugs tree in Potsdam
Gigi Gardinier, DeKalb, and an art student at SUNY Potsdam, won the most “North Country” award at the Frosty Fest Snowman competition held at Ives Park, Potsdam, Saturday. The event was sponsored by the North Country Children's Museum, SLC Arts and Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. NCNow photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Frances Alyce Cole, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; daughters Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne LeGer, Oolawah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan Jackson, Dexter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers Gene and John McConnell.
Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.
Robert E. “Bob” Reagan, 84, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert E. “Bob” Reagan, 84, a resident of the Pleasant Valley Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Reagan passed away at camp on Higley Flow late Friday evening with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Robert E. Reagan.
Early morning chimney fire
Potsdam Fire responded to 8231 US Highway 11 for a chimney fire Sunday morning. For details, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
Judy A. (Point) Swamp-Kanerahtaronkwas, 81, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Judy A. (Point) Swamp-Kanerahtaronkwas, 81, passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family. Judy was born at home on Kawehnoke, the daughter of the late Louis and Eva (Jacobs) Point. She attended schools on Kawehnoke and in Cornwall. In her younger years she worked in a variety of jobs in Syracuse, Rochester and in Akwesasne before getting married to her husband of 49 years, the late Jacob Swamp on September 2, 1961, who predeceased her in 2010.
