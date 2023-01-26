ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Edwards enjoys another visit to see the Florida Gators

On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their last junior day of the month, and they hosted several out-of-state prospects on campus. 2024 athlete King Joseph Edwards (6-5, 242, Hoschton, GA. Mill Creek) was on campus and was able to see a lot during junior day. “It went really good,” Edwards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Versus Tennessee Basketball Preview

After losing to the #5 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on the road on Saturday things don’t get any easier on Wednesday when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that has a legitimate case at being called the number one team in the country right now. Currently 18-3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gator Country

Gators’ fall 64-50 to Kansas State in Manhattan

The Gators drop to 12-9 (5-3 SEC) after falling 64-50 to No.5 ranked Kansas State inside the Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday night. The Wildcats, led by former Gator Keyontae Johnson, jumped out to an early lead and controlled it for 40 minutes. David N’Guessan’s layup extended Kansas State’s lead to 11 just over ten minutes into the first half; Florida trailed by 10+ for the remainder of the game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida’s Offense Cold Once Again In Loss To Kansas State

Florida and Kansas State’s chapter of the Big 12-SEC Challenge was over pretty quickly as the Wildcats jumped out to quick double digit lead over the Gators and never relinquished control, winning 64-50. Once again a common theme for the Gators is the central storyline for this game–Florida was able to defend well enough, but their offense was sorely inadequate to win. Myreon Jones did his best to shoulder some of the offensive load with 11 points in the first half but he wasn’t able to contribute much in the season, and the Gators finished the game shooting 31% from the field. Florida is now 1-8 in quadrant-1 opportunities and missed out on an opportunity to get a quality win.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Adarius Hayes commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up a big commitment on Saturday during junior day when an in-state linebacker committed to Florida. Linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) committed to Florida over Notre Dame and several others on Saturday. “Committed, I’m blessed,” Hayes tweeted. Hayes was on campus...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting visitors list: Junior Day January 28th

The Florida Gators will close out the month of January on Saturday when the coaching staff hosts the last junior day of the month. Florida has hosted two junior days already this month and had over a dozen prospects on campus both weekends and that will continue Saturday when several big prospects visit Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

A Look At ’24 Target Isaiah Brown

Up until this point Florida’s 2024 recruiting strategy has been to go after big names at the top of the recruiting rankings and much of their offers and energy has gone towards 5-stars that are well-established as top names in the class. For the first time we are seeing...
GAINESVILLE, FL

