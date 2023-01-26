Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
WOLF
Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges
Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports
A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports. It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.
2 dead following Lehigh County crash involving tractor trailer, coroner says
Two people are dead following a crash Sunday afternoon along Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told lehighvalleylive.com his office was called to the scene at 4:15 p.m. The crash involved a car and a tractor trailer, Buglio said.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Northampton County judge candidate has the support of Larry Holmes’ family | Letter
A long time ago we decided to make our home here in Palmer Township. We raised our children here, and now watch our grandchildren growing up here. We care about this community. That is the reason why we are encouraging everyone to vote for Brian Panella for Northampton County judge....
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
Two Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash
Two people in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio tells Daily Voice.A vehicle heading south on Folk Road was struck by an eastbound tractor collided when it tried to cross Hamilton Boulevard around 4:30 p.m…
2 police pursuits from 2 banks at the same time in Palmer Township
Palmer Township police pursued suspects linked to crimes at two different banks in the township at the same time Thursday afternoon. Both crimes were at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued by Police Chief Wayne Smith. There’s no indication that the two crimes are related, Smith said.
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown residents mourn death of Tyre Nichols
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley religious leaders and community members gathered Sunday night to mourn Tyre Nichols, who died after being viciously beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. About 35 people mourned Tyre Nichols in an Allentown church on Sunday night. Organizers called the service a "public lament" Nichols...
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County Sunday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and car collided on Hamilton Boulevard around 4 p.m. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's when a tractor-trailer traveling east on Hamilton Boulevard struck the car.
Double shooting suspect runs into Trenton apartment, remains on the loose: Police
Police say the suspect shot at two people then went into an apartment building.
sanatogapost.com
Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
Active police investigation at property in Noxen
NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County. Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26. Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. No further...
