Northampton County, PA

abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges

Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown residents mourn death of Tyre Nichols

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley religious leaders and community members gathered Sunday night to mourn Tyre Nichols, who died after being viciously beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. About 35 people mourned Tyre Nichols in an Allentown church on Sunday night. Organizers called the service a "public lament" Nichols...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks

POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Active police investigation at property in Noxen

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
NOXEN, PA

