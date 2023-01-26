Geary County Food Pantry hosted the first Annual Pickleball Clinic on Saturday at the 12th Street Community Center. Thirty five participants signed up for the clinic. Beth Fischer gave an introduction and overview of the clinic to the participants. This was followed by stretching warm up exercises before breaking the participants into six groups. There were six stations where the instructors taught different Pickleball game techniques. The groups were at each station for 15 minutes each.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO