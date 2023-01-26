Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
New RCPD director settling in to new position
In the first month since taking over as the sixth director of the Riley County Police Department, Brian Peete has done a lot of visiting with members of the public. A well-attended meet and greet was held Thursday at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. A day later, Peete visited with KMAN, calling the ceremony both heartwarming and emotional.
KVOE
Lyon County fentanyl distribution case moving towards trial
Potential trial dates are now on the docket in Lyon County’s first significant case of illegal fentanyl distribution. Following a hearing Thursday, Terry Don Cummings was set for trial to possibly start March 20, April 10 or May 1, depending on the results of a status hearing March 15. Judge Lee Fowler is presiding over this case.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hern, Sierra Nicole; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
Junction City Juneteenth seeks new members
Interested members of the public are invited to join the Juneteenth Team as they prepare for Junction City's celebration on June 17. Come to a brainstorming and planning meeting at the 12th Street Community Center (1002 W. 12 St., Junction City) on Tuesday, February 7, at 5:30 p.m .
Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’
EMPORIA — House Minority Leader Vic Miller regaled members of the Emporia State University student government Thursday with tales of his early 1970s escapades on campus — while lamenting the school’s elimination of tenured staff and programs last year. He pointed to himself and his Republican counterpart, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, as examples of accomplished […] The post Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
New Fort Riley School to be Named Morris Hill Elementary
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – The USD 475 Board of Education decided unanimously to name the new $37.4 million school on Fort Riley ‘Morris Hill Elementary’. The decision was made to honor the history of Morris Hill on Fort Riley and to preserve the Blue Ribbon Award recognition accorded to the current Morris Hill Elementary in November 2022.
Fundraiser will support Geary County Fire Explorer Post 343
Biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, juice & coffee will all be available during a fundraiser breakfast to benefit the Geary County Fire Explorers Post 343. It will go from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 45 at 201 E. 4th Street in Junction City. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 & under.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
WIBW
Drug investigation leads to arrest
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After five months of investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah Benitez for her connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle. On August 22nd, 2022, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces two are in custody facing narcotics related charges following a traffic stop late Friday night. Shortly before midnight Friday, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a red 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near SW 61st Street and SW Vorse Road. During the investigation, a K9 Unit assisted and located illegal narcotics.
Police: Search continues for 3 children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
Pickleball Clinic supports the Food Pantry
Geary County Food Pantry hosted the first Annual Pickleball Clinic on Saturday at the 12th Street Community Center. Thirty five participants signed up for the clinic. Beth Fischer gave an introduction and overview of the clinic to the participants. This was followed by stretching warm up exercises before breaking the participants into six groups. There were six stations where the instructors taught different Pickleball game techniques. The groups were at each station for 15 minutes each.
Outdoor burning is prohibited in Geary County Wednesday
Emergency Management has announced that outdoor burning will not be allowed in Geary County on Wednesday due to anticipated winds of up to 30 mph.
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
KVOE
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
K-177 reconstruction proceeds forward
Wildcat Construction Co., Inc. has completed phase 1 of the K-177 reconstruction between Alta Vista and Council Grove. Here’s a look at the improvements for phase 1, located south K-4. Roadwork for phase 2 of K-177 reconstruction between I-70 and Alta Vista will begin in March.
