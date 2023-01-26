ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

No kid sleeps on the floor in our town

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
DE PERE, WI
101 WIXX

Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Taking A Closer Look At A Accident Prone Stretch Of Highway

CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to make a stretch of highway in Marinette County a bit safer, but it wants the public’s input on how to do so. WisDOT announced Thursday that it would be hosting a public involvement meeting on Feb....
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees

This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
doorcounty.net

Maritime Speaker Series: Love and Life on the Great Lakes with Mr. and Mrs. Captain

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. (January 24, 2023) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day! The next presentation of the Door County Medical Center Maritime Speaker Series will be held both in person and online on Thursday, February 2 at 7pm,featuring “Love and Life on the Great Lakes with Mr. and Mrs. Captain” presented by Peggy O’Connell and Captain Raymond Sheldon, Captain of the Joseph L. Block.​​​​​​​
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 27-28, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday & Saturday January 27-28, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Dangerous wind chills on the way

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a wind child alert for the early part of the week. Hazardous travel conditions are likely to linger throughout much of the morning as temperatures remain well below freezing, limiting the effectiveness of the melting agents typically used to treat roads, NWS said in its alert.
GREEN BAY, WI

