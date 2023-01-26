ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Commercial Dispatch

After pair of ugly road losses, Bulldogs enter much-needed off week

STARKVILLE — Sunday was a day Mississippi State women’s basketball would like to forget. Playing an evenly matched Georgia team on the road, the Bulldogs looked to erase the mistakes of Thursday’s loss at Ole Miss, but the struggles continued for MSU. Georgia wasted no time, delivering...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tall task looms for Ole Miss men’s basketball with Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

OXFORD — Experience matters in college basketball. And Ole Miss had another tough lesson in that department over the weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) have lost nine of their last 10 games and three in a row, the latest a 22-point loss at Oklahoma State. Ole Miss was without two of its top guards in junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was out with a knee injury, and Ruffin missed the game due to a coach’s decision.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Columbus Christian Academy defeats Tri-State

RIENZI — Columbus Christian Academy basketball completed a doubleheader sweep of Tri-State on the road on Monday night. The Rams started things off with a 55-23 win in the girls game, with Faith Yeates leading CCA (16-9, 3-4 district) in scoring with 16 points. Satavia Watkins was the other Rams player in double-figures in the win, scoring 10 points.
STEENS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Margaret Gray

Margaret Ewing Gray passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 85. Margaret’s beloved husband. of 65 years, Stanley, passed away almost two years before on March 12, 2021. Margaret was born February 23, 1937, and was the youngest of the three children born to Charles Ruel Ewing, Sr., and Carrie Juanita Ewing, née Dotherow, in Brooksville, Mississippi. Her two brothers, Ruel Ewing, Jr., and William Ewing, preceded her in death.
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Girl Scouts get firsthand look at chemical engineering

STARKVILLE – Excited giggles and gasps filled the auditorium as blue bubbles spilled over a graduated cylinder onto a covered table in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering Saturday at Mississippi State. Senior Boston Rose was assisted by freshman and fellow chemical engineering major Ava Lucas to make “elephant...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home

Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rex Dalton

DETROIT, Ala. — Rex Dalton, 91, died Jan. 27, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Kingsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Dianne Yerby

SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Henry Swain

STARKVILLE — Henry Keith Swain, 75, died Jan. 29, 2023. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Welch Funeral Home, with Jackie Gray and Donald Scheuman officiating. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Cemetery in New Albany. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charlie Watkins Sr.

Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Peggy Atkinson

VERNON, Ala. — Peggy Atkinson, 73, died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL

