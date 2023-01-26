OXFORD — Experience matters in college basketball. And Ole Miss had another tough lesson in that department over the weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) have lost nine of their last 10 games and three in a row, the latest a 22-point loss at Oklahoma State. Ole Miss was without two of its top guards in junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was out with a knee injury, and Ruffin missed the game due to a coach’s decision.

OXFORD, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO