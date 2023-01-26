Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State handles South Carolina on the road, wins second straight game
STARKVILLE — In several recent games, Mississippi State men’s basketball let much of its momentum slip away at or just before halftime. Tuesday was quite a different story for a team that has looked much different lately. Rather than fade in the final minutes of the first half,...
Commercial Dispatch
After pair of ugly road losses, Bulldogs enter much-needed off week
STARKVILLE — Sunday was a day Mississippi State women’s basketball would like to forget. Playing an evenly matched Georgia team on the road, the Bulldogs looked to erase the mistakes of Thursday’s loss at Ole Miss, but the struggles continued for MSU. Georgia wasted no time, delivering...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans: No reason for Mississippi State to overlook South Carolina in SEC road game
STARKVILLE — At face value, South Carolina appears easy to overlook on any Southeastern Conference team’s schedule. The Gamecocks are 8-13 overall. They’re 1-7 in SEC play. They rank No. 241 in Division I per KenPom.com, between Southeast Missouri and Western Illinois and more than 100 spots below any other SEC team.
Commercial Dispatch
Tall task looms for Ole Miss men’s basketball with Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
OXFORD — Experience matters in college basketball. And Ole Miss had another tough lesson in that department over the weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) have lost nine of their last 10 games and three in a row, the latest a 22-point loss at Oklahoma State. Ole Miss was without two of its top guards in junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was out with a knee injury, and Ruffin missed the game due to a coach’s decision.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: For Mississippi State, it was a ‘Game of Change’ day in more ways than one
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State celebrated its “Game of Change” team Saturday afternoon. Sixty years ago, Babe McCarthy’s all-white Bulldogs had to sneak out of Starkville to play a Loyola team with four black starters in the NCAA tournament. Loyola won the game, but the decision by...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State’s 2022 baseball season was ‘embarrassing.’ How do the Bulldogs turn things around?
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 2021 and 2022 baseball seasons could not have been more different. But the Bulldogs’ messages heading into the campaigns to come could not have been more similar. “It’s a new year,” graduate catcher Luke Hancock said Friday. “Nobody cares about last year.”...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football lands Georgia tight end transfer Ryland Goede
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has its first tight end and a new volleyball player to boot. Georgia tight end Ryland Goede committed to transfer to MSU on Monday, and he’ll bring his fiancée — volleyball player Alexa Fortin — to Starkville as well. Goede did...
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss men’s basketball falls at Oklahoma State, loses for ninth time in 10 games
Ole Miss shot just 36 percent from the field Saturday night at Oklahoma State, falling to the Cowboys 82-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It’s the third straight loss for the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) and ninth loss in 10 games overall. The Rebels were again without leading scorer...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia basketball makes senior night memorable with sweep of South Lamar
CALEDONIA — A senior night ceremony brought with it quite the festive atmosphere at Caledonia High School on Tuesday night. Even the rain couldn’t put a damper on what was a night to celebrate four Cavaliers on the court, and the quality of basketball played made things that much more joyous.
Commercial Dispatch
Defending national champion Ole Miss baseball not resting on 2022 laurels
OXFORD — The “2022 National Champions” signage above the entrance at the stadium tells the story of 2022 Ole Miss baseball. The trials and tribulations, the ups and downs, the midseason slump and the triumphant rise to the top of the college baseball world in Omaha. That...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy boys soccer unable to respond after falling behind in key district loss
Conceding the first goal is never ideal, but it’s something the best teams have to learn to deal with. Starkville Academy boys soccer coach Chris Doss said as much after his team’s 2-0 loss to Lamar School on Thursday, noting that finding the ability to respond is “the test for good teams.”
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Columbus Christian Academy defeats Tri-State
RIENZI — Columbus Christian Academy basketball completed a doubleheader sweep of Tri-State on the road on Monday night. The Rams started things off with a 55-23 win in the girls game, with Faith Yeates leading CCA (16-9, 3-4 district) in scoring with 16 points. Satavia Watkins was the other Rams player in double-figures in the win, scoring 10 points.
Commercial Dispatch
Margaret Gray
Margaret Ewing Gray passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 85. Margaret’s beloved husband. of 65 years, Stanley, passed away almost two years before on March 12, 2021. Margaret was born February 23, 1937, and was the youngest of the three children born to Charles Ruel Ewing, Sr., and Carrie Juanita Ewing, née Dotherow, in Brooksville, Mississippi. Her two brothers, Ruel Ewing, Jr., and William Ewing, preceded her in death.
Commercial Dispatch
Girl Scouts get firsthand look at chemical engineering
STARKVILLE – Excited giggles and gasps filled the auditorium as blue bubbles spilled over a graduated cylinder onto a covered table in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering Saturday at Mississippi State. Senior Boston Rose was assisted by freshman and fellow chemical engineering major Ava Lucas to make “elephant...
Commercial Dispatch
Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home
Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
Commercial Dispatch
Rex Dalton
DETROIT, Ala. — Rex Dalton, 91, died Jan. 27, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Kingsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Dianne Yerby
SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Henry Swain
STARKVILLE — Henry Keith Swain, 75, died Jan. 29, 2023. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Welch Funeral Home, with Jackie Gray and Donald Scheuman officiating. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Cemetery in New Albany. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charlie Watkins Sr.
Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
Commercial Dispatch
Peggy Atkinson
VERNON, Ala. — Peggy Atkinson, 73, died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0