Lee Pickett: Why Your Dog May Prefer Someone Other Than You
Q: Our dog, Pearl, seems to prefer my wife to me, and that hurts my feelings. Do you know why? Can I do anything to convince Pearl to like me more?. A: A few possible reasons come to mind. Does your wife feed Pearl? Does she spend more time with her? Does your wife greet Pearl warmly and cuddle her more than you do?
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
