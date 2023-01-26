Read full article on original website
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Riley Keough Shares First Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
A week after her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death, actor Riley Keough took to social media to share a throwback photo and a simple message with her followers. The 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star posted a heart emoji alongside a picture of her childhood of herself and her mom.
These Pop Culture Baby Names Are Predicted To Be Super Trendy In 2023
SOPHIE GIRAUD/NETFLIX © 2020; P van Katwijk/Getty Images; Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022. Baby names are usually influenced by a few factors, namely family traditions and trends. You want to pick names that represent important pieces of your lives or your relationships. But sometimes, the names you picked out a decade earlier for “someday” suddenly feel dated or not quite right. When you turn to the world around you for inspiration, it’s easy to end up picking a “trendy” name. What names are trendy right now? According to research, parents will be picking names from pop culture in 2023.
Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back To Black' Shares First Official Photo
Amy Winehouse’s story is getting the biopic treatment, and the studio behind the upcoming film shared a first look image. Studiocanal announced it was partnering with Focus Features and Monumental Pictures on the music drama, titled Back to Black, just as photos from the London set made the rounds. English actor and Industry star Marisa Abela, 26, will play Winehouse, with Sam Taylor-Johnson serving as director.
