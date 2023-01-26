Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to South Carolina, 65-52
Alabama showed some fight in a tough game, but ultimately fall to the Gamecocks.
How To Watch: South Carolina at Alabama
Dawn Staley and South Carolina's women's basketball team looks to remain undefeated when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon.
South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford
South Carolina recently sent an assistant to watch basketball star Jordan Watford.
coladaily.com
Fireflies announce 2023 theme nights
The Columbia Fireflies have announced their theme night schedule for the 2023 baseball season. Baseball season starts off with a golf themed outing, The Back Nine at Segra Park on Friday, April 7. Fans of the Masters tournament can watch golf in the morning, then see the Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets face off at 7:05 p.m.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. in Athens, GA. The Gamecocks are currently led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II. The forward is currently ranked fifth in scoring with 16.1...
South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule
South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl. The post South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
coladaily.com
New coffee shop to offer free coffee on Saturday, owner surprises local teachers
Clutch Coffee is looking to make a splash in the Midlands with a grand opening celebration on Saturday at its newest location in Columbia at 4716 Devine Street. The grand opening party will feature free coffee for the public all day, live music to celebrate, and giveaways. The coffee bar...
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
USC fraternity hosts remembrance walk for Holocaust
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity hosted a walk of remembrance on Sunday along with family members of Holocaust victims and survivors. It's a cause that means a lot to Barry Klarberg, the president of the Gamma Chi Chapter of USC's Alpha Epsilon...
WLTX.com
Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Sandy Run lands business; distribution center announced
A third-party logistics company is expanding its network of warehouses to Calhoun County. Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced January 12 it will open a warehouse and distribution center at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company plans to create 50 new jobs. A total dollar investment has not been released...
Columbia Star
Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate
Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
Comments / 0