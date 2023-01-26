ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Fireflies announce 2023 theme nights

The Columbia Fireflies have announced their theme night schedule for the 2023 baseball season. Baseball season starts off with a golf themed outing, The Back Nine at Segra Park on Friday, April 7. Fans of the Masters tournament can watch golf in the morning, then see the Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets face off at 7:05 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022

"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. in Athens, GA. The Gamecocks are currently led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II. The forward is currently ranked fifth in scoring with 16.1...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

USC fraternity hosts remembrance walk for Holocaust

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity hosted a walk of remembrance on Sunday along with family members of Holocaust victims and survivors. It's a cause that means a lot to Barry Klarberg, the president of the Gamma Chi Chapter of USC's Alpha Epsilon...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia Star

Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate

Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy