Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Related
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
whdh.com
Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Ramp in Woburn that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 closed after truck driver ejected in rollover
WOBURN, Mass — The ramp that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 in Woburn is closed after a tractor trailer that carried sand rolled over. According to Mass State Police, the driver of the tractor trailer was ejected from the trailer and has non-life-threatening injuries. Woburn fire is on...
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
nbcboston.com
Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver
A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police...
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence
There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area. Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114. Two left...
Resident, dog dead in Haverhill fire
One person and their pet dog are dead after a fire in a Haverhill home Saturday afternoon, officials say. Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a multifamily home on 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the department, Haverhill Police, the State Fire Marshal and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Residents seen traveling by kayak after broken dam causes extensive flooding in East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A broken dam caused extensive flooding in neighborhoods East Bridgewater on Friday, officials said. Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp due to an overflow of water in the area of Robin’s Pond, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department. “The road will...
Dam break in Halifax causes flooding in East Bridgewater, some residents using canoes
A dam break in Halifax is causing major flooding in the nearby town of East Bridgewater, forcing some residents to resort to using canoes to get by, according to Boston25news. According to East Bridgewater police, Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp since the water is overflowing the road/bridge in the area of Robin’s Pond.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at South Boston building, fire officials say
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading...
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police
Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
whdh.com
Police searching for gunman after deadly shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders are calling on the public to assist police as they search for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets...
whdh.com
Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0