ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence

There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area. Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114. Two left...
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

Resident, dog dead in Haverhill fire

One person and their pet dog are dead after a fire in a Haverhill home Saturday afternoon, officials say. Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a multifamily home on 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the department, Haverhill Police, the State Fire Marshal and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
WATERTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police

Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for gunman after deadly shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders are calling on the public to assist police as they search for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy