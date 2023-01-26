Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
A.V. Club
Turner Classic Movies is apparently safe, unlike everything else at Warner Bros. Discovery
Sure, last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger meant that the new media giant immediately became more known for canceling movies and shows than releasing them, but that’s apparently all in the past. Given that Turner Classic Movies is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., the network’s viewers have understandably been concerned about its future. Entertainment Weekly recently dropped by the TCM offices to chat with the channel’s hosts, who assure fans that their favorite throwback films are here to stay.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
A.V. Club
Left Behind’s Antichrist fails to rise against Avatar at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is still the number one movie in America, as it has been all year, and it’s now the 4th biggest movie all time (sucks to be you, The Force Awakens). It only slipped 22 percent from last week, adding $15 million to its total (now $620 million in the U.S.), which was actually enough to let number two movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish gain a little ground (it made $10 million this week and has $140 million total after six). That’s how things have stood for a while, though, so if you’re looking to hear about some other movies, the rest of the top 10 has you covered.
A.V. Club
Eddie Murphy will do more Shrek movies (or a spin-off) if Dreamworks asks
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!
A.V. Club
Netflix renews Somebody Feed Phil for a nigh-unprecedented seventh season
It’s a generally accepted bit of wisdom these days that Netflix shows don’t last. The streamer more-or-less runs on churn at this point, with even the most successful of shows tending to tap out at about three seasons, all the better to be replaced with something new (and, usually, cheaper).
A.V. Club
The colony's constitution is at stake in a new exclusive clip from Women Talking
Women Talking, Sarah Polley’s festival-favorite drama about a group of women in a secluded religious colony who become aware of a grave and violent injustice levied against them, surprised many this week when it nabbed a nod for Best Picture at the Academy Award nominations ceremony. But the carefully constructed film, anchored by a tight script and unsparing performances, warrants recognition on a high level, and a new exclusive clip from the film only cements that.
A.V. Club
The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri is taking her talents to the MCU
Yes chef! The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as reported by Variety. She’ll be appearing in Thunderbolts, a team-up movie featuring an assortment of morally flexible anti-heroes that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige describes as “a ragtag bunch.” Her role is currently being kept under wraps.
A.V. Club
Again, Arden Cho seems okay with not being in the panned Teen Wolf: The Movie
Arden Cho has “no regrets” when it comes to turning down her role in Teen Wolf: The Movie, due to the unequal pay she received when cast in the original series. “Thanks for your support,” she shares on Twitter, without specifically naming the new film. “Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift shares seductive "Lavender Haze" video
In the “Anti-Hero” music video, Taylor Swift poked fun at her fans for looking for Easter eggs everywhere (and at herself for leaving them). In the “Bejeweled” video, she crammed every scene full of them. The new “Lavender Haze” video falls somewhere in the middle, mostly existing behind a purple smokescreen in one of her most seductive visuals yet.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us
In the wake of its critical acclaim and popularity following its first two episodes, HBO’s The Last Of Us has been renewed for a second season. The adaptation of the zombie apocalypse video game has been lauded over the past couple of weeks, accruing more and more viewers along the way.
A.V. Club
Amazon hops into body swap movie with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston
You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)
A.V. Club
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are out at GMA3 after controversial behind the scenes affair
When life imitates The Morning Show, you know things are not going to end well. That’s the case for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who have now, in the words of an official statement from the network, “moved on” from their positions as hosts of the Good Morning America off-shoot GMA3. The two made headlines for their reported affair back in December, and have continued to remain tabloid fodder ever since.
