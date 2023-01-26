Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Nele NarendraTejasBIrvine, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
localocnews.com
Are you signed up for AlertOC?
With the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that struck near Malibu this week and high winds sparking wildfire warnings throughout the region, the City of Mission Viejo is reminding residents to sign up for AlertOC, a mass notification system designed to keep the public informed of earthquakes, wildfires and other local emergencies.
lagunabeachindy.com
Council Approve Interim Plan for St. Catherine of Siena School
Laguna Beach City Councilmembers voted 4-1 to go ahead with an interim plan for the former St. Catherine of Siena school during their Jan. 24 council meeting. The interim plan is expected to start in spring and includes the use of the gymnasium for community recreation and non-profit use. The city also approved hiring a full-time recreation supervisor and maintenance worker.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County plans relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
tourcounsel.com
SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California
Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
wjtn.com
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
tourcounsel.com
Anaheim Plaza | Shopping center in California
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Orange, we find Anaheim Plaza. On this site you can make the purchases you need, from clothing, household items, places to pay for services, restaurants, and other benefits that make life easier for you. Featured Shopping Stores: Burlington, Daniel's Jewelers, Five Below,...
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
scvnews.com
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
