Dana Point, CA

CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Are you signed up for AlertOC?

With the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that struck near Malibu this week and high winds sparking wildfire warnings throughout the region, the City of Mission Viejo is reminding residents to sign up for AlertOC, a mass notification system designed to keep the public informed of earthquakes, wildfires and other local emergencies.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Council Approve Interim Plan for St. Catherine of Siena School

Laguna Beach City Councilmembers voted 4-1 to go ahead with an interim plan for the former St. Catherine of Siena school during their Jan. 24 council meeting. The interim plan is expected to start in spring and includes the use of the gymnasium for community recreation and non-profit use. The city also approved hiring a full-time recreation supervisor and maintenance worker.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California

Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
CARSON, CA
wjtn.com

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Anaheim Plaza | Shopping center in California

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Orange, we find Anaheim Plaza. On this site you can make the purchases you need, from clothing, household items, places to pay for services, restaurants, and other benefits that make life easier for you. Featured Shopping Stores: Burlington, Daniel's Jewelers, Five Below,...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA

