Toronto 5, Washington 1
Toronto041—5 First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Sheary, Johansson), 17:17 (pp). Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 15 (Tavares, Marner), 1:29 (pp). 3, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Bunting, Tavares), 7:00. 4, Toronto, Nylander 28 (Jarnkrok, Sandin), 10:45. 5, Toronto, Engvall 10 (Brodie, Kampf), 14:20. Third Period_6, Toronto, Aston-Reese 5 (Holmberg, Giordano), 16:47. Shots...
Aho extends scoring streak, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored as...
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
L.A. CLIPPERS (99) Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Coffey 5-13 8-9 18, Zubac 0-5 2-2 2, Mann 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 4-10 3-4 11, Diabate 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-7 3-3 13, Boston Jr. 9-19 5-6 24, Kennard 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 37-89 23-27 99. CLEVELAND (122)
Capitals visit the Blue Jackets, aim to stop road losing streak
Washington Capitals (26-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +185, Capitals -215 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Columbus has gone 15-32-3 overall...
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20
Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CINCINNATI: HB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, RG Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele, QB Jake Browning. KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, TE Blake Bell, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Justin Watson, DE Malik Herring.
Washington St. 70, No. 19 Arizona 59
WASHINGTON ST. (15-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Motuga 2-5, Tuhina 2-5, Teder 1-3, Wallack 1-2, Leger-Walker 0-6) Blocked Shots: 5 (Murekatete 2, Clarke 1, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 11 (Murekatete 3, Leger-Walker 3, Teder 2, Wallack 2, Tuhina 1) Steals: 6 (Murekatete 2, Teder...
Weekend Sports In Brief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points...
No. 13 Michigan 77, Minnesota 41
MICHIGAN (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kampschroeder 2-3, Phelia 1-5, Hobbs 1-2, Kiser 0-1, Brown 0-2, Nolan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 3, Evans 1, Kiser 1, Nolan 1, Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Nolan 3, Phelia 3, Brown 2,...
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
NEW ORLEANS (110) Marshall 4-15 0-1 8, Murphy III 6-11 0-1 16, Valanciunas 7-16 2-2 16, Alvarado 4-12 7-8 18, Jones 4-11 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 2-3 6, Nance Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-5 2-2 10, Lewis Jr. 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 41-93 15-21 110. MILWAUKEE (135) Connaughton 2-6...
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 7
Phi_Sanders 6 run (Elliott kick), 9:48. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: B.Scott kick return to Philadelphia 34; Hurts 10 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-8; Hurts 7 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-10; Hurts 29 pass to Smith on 4th-and-3. Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 0. Second Quarter. SF_McCaffrey 23...
