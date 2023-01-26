Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer
A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday. Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and...
Police find burglar fully clothed in a bathtub full of water
Police have arrested a man who broke into a Seattle home on Friday night after they found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water in the home.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police
Police in Seattle responded to a report of a burglary at a woman's home Friday evening and found a suspect in the bathroom taking a bath with his clothes on, authorities said.
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
wallyhood.org
Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School
I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody
One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
