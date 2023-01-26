ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative

Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
wallyhood.org

Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School

I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
PUYALLUP, WA
