Pittsburgh, PA

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH

