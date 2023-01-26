The phrase "out of sight, out of mind" might just be the biggest reason why parts of a home can get so dusty without you even noticing: Not regularly laying eyes on certain areas can let them fall through the cracks of your dusting routine. But just because you don’t interface with a certain part of your home very often doesn’t mean you don’t have to clean it. In fact, because of the way that dust settles and accumulates, the dusty spots in your home might be some of the hardest to reach and least convenient to tackle, says Michael Silva-Nash, executive vice president of Molly Maid of Greater Little Rock.

5 DAYS AGO