The 9 Best Running Sneakers for Beginners, According to a Trainer and Orthopedic Surgeon

On your mark. Get set… Wait! Are you even wearing the right shoes for this? Before you start your first run, we need to make sure that you’re in the right running shoes, first. For a new runner, it’s important that you don’t just throw on any random pair of shoes and hope for the best. You need to find a shoe that fits your foot and provides you the support that you need for the long (and short) run—and prevents any injuries from happening.
This New $18 Body Scrub Made My Rough Skin Dolphin-Smooth in a Single Wash

In the heated debate on showers vs. baths, I’m a shower person all the way. But I still love to use products that help ritualize the experience, and turn showers into a special, rejuvenating treat. That’s where Versed’s new Buff It Out AHA Exfoliating Body Scrub ($18) comes in. It uses a combination of physical and chemical exfoliators to gently *buff* away dryness and dullness, and reveal smoother, brighter-looking body skin. The buzzy (and affordable) scrub makes a lot of promises—to polish away those pesky chicken bumps (also known as KP or keratosis pilaris), target hyperpigmentation, and clear up body breakouts for “skin as smooth as glass,” so I was obviously really excited to test it out. And spoiler alert: I was sold at first scrub.
I Tried Magic Sleek, and Can Now Give My Thick, ‘Unmanageable’ Hair a Salon-Smooth Blowout in 6 Minutes

All my life, I've had unmanageably thick and wavy hair. While others seem to be able to blow dry their hair in 10 minutes, it's always taken me at least an hour and a half to style mine into something presentable—which has led to heat damage and a lot of wasted time. I've been through countless products that claimed they could reduce my dry time, but none of them lived up to their promises. So when I heard about Magic Sleek, a salon treatment that promises to make styling thick hair as easy as possible, I was skeptical yet intrigued... and at that point, willing to try anything.
Flora & Noor Is Making Halal-Certified Beauty Products More Easily Accessible, and It Just Launched at Ulta

Growing up down the street from Ulta Beauty's Chicago headquarters, Jordan Karim always knew she wanted to be a part of the mega-retailer. "I always thought I would work at Ulta," says Karim. Instead, she became a research chemist who worked with brands like Skinceuticals and Johnson & Johnson. She loved the products she was helping create, but says that as a Muslim, she felt "guilty" using them because they're not halal—meaning they aren't permissible for Muslims to use. So she started her own skin-care brand, Flora & Noor. It's the first halal-certified skin-care brand in the United States, and as of January 22, it's sold at Ulta.
Earth’s Produce Section Is Free if You Know How To Forage Safely

Those curious about learning how to forage will benefit from the know-how and guidance of experienced foragers. For all the rewards that foraging can offer, from free and nutritious sustenance to just spending more time outside, the activity is not without risk, particularly when people are unsure about what they’re looking at.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and I Won’t Leave Home Without This $6 Moisturizer Any Time I’m In Cold Weather’

Whether you're off on a ski trip or headed to explore a cold new city, winter vacations are perfect for enjoying cool, crisp air. But as good as it feels to breathe in that air, it can seriously dry out your skin—especially if you're more accustomed to warmer temps. When Mila Davis, an esthetician in Morristown, New Jersey, is headed to a colder climate, she doesn't leave without a bottle of Eucerin's $6 healing cream.
Latex Mattresses Are Especially Beneficial for People With Back Pain and Joint Issues—These Are the 9 Best Ones a Sleep Tech Recommends

Every back, side, and stomach sleeper can relate to ache-y joints, back pain, sweaty back, and shoulder irritation. While temporary, these small discomforts can quickly convert your stellar snooze into a night of tossing and turning. Sure, pillows for back pain and lumbar support pillows can help, but if you're experiencing continuous aches and pains, you'll likely find yourself pointing fingers to your mattress—perhaps a latex mattress (we'll get into this more in a second)—which should be changed every 10 years, per a sleep expert.
Psst—The Sherpa Joggers I Haven’t Been Able To Take Off Since I Got Them Are on Sale for Just $22

I think one of our greatest accomplishments as a society is the creation of sherpa. For starters, the faux-shearling is an animal-friendly alternative to traditional sheepskin, which automatically gives it a gold star in my book. It's also cheaper than actual wool and is hella warm, which is why you'll find so many popular outerwear brands using it to line things like jackets and snow boots.
Our Favorite Products for Going Plastic-Free in Every Step of Your Beauty Routine

A well-honed beauty routine is all about me time. Both the a.m. and p.m. iterations provide a space to (hopefully) slow down, gaze in the mirror, and primp. Unfortunately, the moment you expand that me to an all-encompassing we, you may be forced to reckon with the abundance of plastic that collectively features in our personal care products.
How To Avoid Disposable Products in Your Kitchen During Your Cooking and Cleaning Routine

Do a quick scan throughout your kitchen and there’s a 99.9 percent chance you’ll spot some sort of disposable product. Between Ziploc bags, cleaning wipes, parchment paper, and K-Cups, disposables are easy, convenient, and ridiculously cheap—it’s no wonder they’re so ingrained in our everyday lives. But while they make cooking and cleaning a breeze, they’re also highly problematic for the planet.
17 Best Nail Wraps and Stickers That Give You a Salon-Quality Manicure in Minutes

Whether you’re into creating your own at-home mani-pedis or are all about the DIY nail art trend, there is no shortage of accessible nail-care (and nail-flair) products. But, as much as you might love seeing your collection of nail polish bottles stacked neatly in a salon-worthy display, there sometimes isn’t enough time to wait for your manicure to dry. This is where nail wraps and stickers come in.
‘I’m a Cleaning Expert, and These Are the Most Consistently Dusty Spots in a Home’

The phrase "out of sight, out of mind" might just be the biggest reason why parts of a home can get so dusty without you even noticing: Not regularly laying eyes on certain areas can let them fall through the cracks of your dusting routine. But just because you don’t interface with a certain part of your home very often doesn’t mean you don’t have to clean it. In fact, because of the way that dust settles and accumulates, the dusty spots in your home might be some of the hardest to reach and least convenient to tackle, says Michael Silva-Nash, executive vice president of Molly Maid of Greater Little Rock.
‘Snow Storming’ Is the Dating Term for Undoing Your Cuffing Season Relationships

A New Year is here, and the cozy fall vibes and family-packed holidays are in the rearview mirror. We’re also nearing the end of cuffing season, the period from roughly November to mid-February when the early sunsets and cold weather lead people to pair off in the name of fighting the loneliness and boredom that winter can bring. Now there is a new term to add to your cold-weather dating vocabulary: snow storming, the act of ending your cuffing season partnership with a clean break.
