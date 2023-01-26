Read full article on original website
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Kelce Parents Reveal Which Of Sons' Games They'll Attend This Weekend
The parents of Travis and Jason Kelce are facing a dilemma this weekend. Most of the world simply cannot relate. Not only are both of their sons NFL players, both are playing in their respective conference championship games on Sunday. Jason Kelce, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, ...
KOCO
Chiefs fan who ate a baked potato out of her pocket at playoff game continues to blow up online
Nicki Conrad went viral last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. She brought a potato to the Divisional Round playoff game. Now, Hy-Vee, a regional supermarket, is sponsoring her next tailgate party on Sunday. This is the photo that's gone viral after a Jacksonville fan posted,...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
The Bengals are playing with fire with their cocky attitude as an angry Patrick Mahomes awaits
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I would never dare tell the Cincinnati Bengals to fix what isn’t broken. Joe Burrow...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
KCTV 5
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
