The Winnipeg Jets will try to snap out of their midseason funk Monday when they host the slumping St. Louis Blues in their final game before the All-Star break. "We haven't loved our last few games and we've got one left going into the break," Jets forward Adam Lowry said after his team's 4-0 loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. "It feels like the sky is falling a bit, but we're still in a good spot.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO