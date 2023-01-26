ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Albany Herald

LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Nets

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss Monday night's game against the Nets in Brooklyn. The Lakers said Sunday that James will be sidelined by left ankle soreness and Davis by a right foot stress injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

To 76ers' Joel Embiid, Magic just next obstacle toward title

Joel Embiid repeatedly has said that he believes he was snubbed when he didn't win the Most Valuable Player award each of the past two seasons when Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets did. Then just this week, Embiid said he was surprised that he wasn't named as a starter...
Albany Herald

Ja Morant’s triple-double halts Grizzlies' skid, sinks Pacers

Behind a second consecutive triple-double by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double...
MEMPHIS, TN
Albany Herald

Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers

Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Missing Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, Mavs host Pistons

The absence of its two leading scorers would greatly impact any NBA team. It's especially noticeable when one of those players is named Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a left ankle sprain Thursday three minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' game against Phoenix. The Mavs were able to pull out a four-point win over the Suns but then struggled without him Saturday in a 108-100 loss to Utah.
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks beat sinking Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks won their fourth straight game. They have averaged 133.3 points during the streak.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again

Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Albany Herald

Jets looking for 60-minute effort against Blues

The Winnipeg Jets will try to snap out of their midseason funk Monday when they host the slumping St. Louis Blues in their final game before the All-Star break. "We haven't loved our last few games and we've got one left going into the break," Jets forward Adam Lowry said after his team's 4-0 loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. "It feels like the sky is falling a bit, but we're still in a good spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Albany Herald

Eagles open as early Super Bowl favorites

The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. DraftKings and BetMGM have Philadelphia listed at -130 odds to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. BetMGM had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites, while DraftKings had them favored by two points. FanDuel has their spread at -1.5 and the moneyline at -134.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mitchell (groin) was listed as questionable for the game after failing to participate in practice throughout the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

