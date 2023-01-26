Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Nets
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss Monday night's game against the Nets in Brooklyn. The Lakers said Sunday that James will be sidelined by left ankle soreness and Davis by a right foot stress injury.
Albany Herald
Coming off tough loss, Lakers visit Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers left Boston frustrated by a loss on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are holding their own with Kyrie Irving leading the way as Kevin Durant remains out with an MCL sprain.
Albany Herald
To 76ers' Joel Embiid, Magic just next obstacle toward title
Joel Embiid repeatedly has said that he believes he was snubbed when he didn't win the Most Valuable Player award each of the past two seasons when Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets did. Then just this week, Embiid said he was surprised that he wasn't named as a starter...
Albany Herald
Ja Morant’s triple-double halts Grizzlies' skid, sinks Pacers
Behind a second consecutive triple-double by Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down at halftime to snap a season-high five-game losing streak with a 112-100 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double...
Albany Herald
Cedi Osman has career night as Cavaliers blow past Clippers
Cedi Osman came off the bench to shoot 7-of-7 from 3-point range and match his career high with 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in the first half en route to a 122-99 blowout on Sunday. Cleveland held Los Angeles to just 15...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Albany Herald
Missing Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, Mavs host Pistons
The absence of its two leading scorers would greatly impact any NBA team. It's especially noticeable when one of those players is named Luka Doncic. Doncic sustained a left ankle sprain Thursday three minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' game against Phoenix. The Mavs were able to pull out a four-point win over the Suns but then struggled without him Saturday in a 108-100 loss to Utah.
Albany Herald
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers.
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks beat sinking Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Brook Lopez scored 15 as the Bucks won their fourth straight game. They have averaged 133.3 points during the streak.
Albany Herald
Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again
Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
Albany Herald
Jets looking for 60-minute effort against Blues
The Winnipeg Jets will try to snap out of their midseason funk Monday when they host the slumping St. Louis Blues in their final game before the All-Star break. "We haven't loved our last few games and we've got one left going into the break," Jets forward Adam Lowry said after his team's 4-0 loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. "It feels like the sky is falling a bit, but we're still in a good spot.
Albany Herald
Eagles open as early Super Bowl favorites
The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. DraftKings and BetMGM have Philadelphia listed at -130 odds to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. BetMGM had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites, while DraftKings had them favored by two points. FanDuel has their spread at -1.5 and the moneyline at -134.
Albany Herald
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mitchell (groin) was listed as questionable for the game after failing to participate in practice throughout the week.
