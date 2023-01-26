Sue Semrau gave everything to Florida State for 25 years. On Sunday, her FSU family thanked her back. Semrau had returned to the FSU campus for games but this was her first basketball game back in the Donald L. Tucker Center since her retirement in March 2022. A standing-room only crowd packed into a banquet hall under the arena for a pregame ceremony that was a reunion, roast and brought tears to the eyes of many with fond memories.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO