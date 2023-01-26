ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

Column: FSU celebrates, roasts and honors Sue Semrau

Sue Semrau gave everything to Florida State for 25 years. On Sunday, her FSU family thanked her back. Semrau had returned to the FSU campus for games but this was her first basketball game back in the Donald L. Tucker Center since her retirement in March 2022. A standing-room only crowd packed into a banquet hall under the arena for a pregame ceremony that was a reunion, roast and brought tears to the eyes of many with fond memories.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU offers 2024 OL prospect Caleb Holmes

A day after his visit to Florida State for an unofficial visit, 2024 offensive line prospect Caleb Holmes announced via Twitter Sunday morning that he had received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. Holmes, 6-3 and 280-pounds, is a three-star prospect from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside High School. His list offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Clemson's late bucket halts FSU's upset bid

Florida State was just seconds away from its first upset of a top-25 team this season. But on a day with some inspired performances by the Seminoles' newcomers, a Clemson veteran made the decisive play. Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free-throw attempt, with four...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Two 2024 offers highlight FSU's 3rd Junior Day

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted approximately 75 prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. Two prospects left with scholarship offers from the Seminoles. Class of 2024 defensive tackle prospect Nasir Johnson and 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews both received offers from Norvell on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

2024 Miami Central WR Lawayne McCoy feels at home at Florida State

Although he lives down in South Florida, Tallahassee has been a frequent visiting spot for Lawayne McCoy. The 2024 three-star wide receiver, who plays at Miami Central High, said he believes his visit to Florida State on Saturday was already his fifth visit to FSU before his junior year of high school even comes to an end.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

