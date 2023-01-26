ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday

The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said.  The former New ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
The Spun

Broncos Have 'Moved Their Attention' Away From 1 Candidate

The Denver Broncos have reportedly moved their attention away from head coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Broncos reportedly want to move quickly and are not willing to wait for Ryans to complete his NFC Championship duties with the San Francisco 49ers. ...
Yardbarker

Pro Bowler headlines potential free-agent targets for Broncos

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. One word describes the 2022 Broncos: disaster. Denver went 5-12, and the Russell Wilson trade looked like an utter failure after he completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes in 15 regular-season games. Denver has $9.4 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, but must get creative with salaries to sign any of these big names.
