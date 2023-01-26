Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday
The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said. The former New ...
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Broncos Should Steer Clear of Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos would be wise to hop off the Sean Payton train.
Ex-Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
Broncos Have 'Moved Their Attention' Away From 1 Candidate
The Denver Broncos have reportedly moved their attention away from head coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Broncos reportedly want to move quickly and are not willing to wait for Ryans to complete his NFC Championship duties with the San Francisco 49ers. ...
Pro Bowler headlines potential free-agent targets for Broncos
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. One word describes the 2022 Broncos: disaster. Denver went 5-12, and the Russell Wilson trade looked like an utter failure after he completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes in 15 regular-season games. Denver has $9.4 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, but must get creative with salaries to sign any of these big names.
