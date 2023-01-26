ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yankees settle with 2B Gleyber Torres on one-year deal

The New York Yankees agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Gleyber Torrres, avoiding arbitration. The team announced Sunday that a settlement was reached Saturday. Terms were not disclosed by the team, however the New York Post reported the deal was worth $9.995 million.
Reports: Mystics reach deal with free-agent G Brittney Sykes

The Washington Mystics reached a multiyear deal with free-agent guard Brittney Sykes, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Sykes, 28, has an 11.1 career scoring average in 182 games (115 starts) over six seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2017-19) and Los Angeles Sparks (2020-22).
