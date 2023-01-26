Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Veteran INF Josh Harrison agrees to one-year deal with Phillies
Two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, his agency, MSM Sports, announced Sunday. The 35-year-old Harrison will receive $2 million, according to the New York Post.
Albany Herald
Yankees settle with 2B Gleyber Torres on one-year deal
The New York Yankees agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Gleyber Torrres, avoiding arbitration. The team announced Sunday that a settlement was reached Saturday. Terms were not disclosed by the team, however the New York Post reported the deal was worth $9.995 million.
Albany Herald
Reports: Mystics reach deal with free-agent G Brittney Sykes
The Washington Mystics reached a multiyear deal with free-agent guard Brittney Sykes, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Sykes, 28, has an 11.1 career scoring average in 182 games (115 starts) over six seasons with the Atlanta Dream (2017-19) and Los Angeles Sparks (2020-22).
