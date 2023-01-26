ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

No. 23 Providence 70, Villanova 65

PROVIDENCE (17-5) Croswell 7-9 0-0 14, Hopkins 5-14 2-2 13, Breed 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 4-12 4-4 12, Locke 1-4 0-0 2, Bynum 7-8 2-2 19, Floyd 3-5 0-0 8, C.Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-8 70. VILLANOVA (10-11) Dixon 6-11...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy