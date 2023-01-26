Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Major Stores Forced to Close in Scarborough, Maine, for Safety
Do you go shopping? Well, obviously you do! However, if you go shopping in Scarborough, Maine, then you may find yourself in a predicament where you can't stop where you normally do. Yesterday, two major stores in Scarborough had to evacuate and close their doors. According to WGME, both Sam's...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
penbaypilot.com
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
WMTW
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
lcnme.com
Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta
Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house. A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.
Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K
For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
observer-me.com
Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election
AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis ousted Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday after a bad 2022 election for the party. Stetkis, who lives in Canaan, beat Kouzounas, a Saco dentist, with 57 votes out of 83 members of the Republican state...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Including Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine Closes
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0