Freeport, ME

mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Just another Saturday on the Coast

Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
lcnme.com

Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta

Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house. A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
observer-me.com

Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election

AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis ousted Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday after a bad 2022 election for the party. Stetkis, who lives in Canaan, beat Kouzounas, a Saco dentist, with 57 votes out of 83 members of the Republican state...
MAINE STATE
