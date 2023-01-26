ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WDTN

Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record

Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
SAINT HENRY, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Macy Gray brings R&B, Soul to Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is getting closer! There are still tickets available to see Macy Gray in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4! Gray is best known for the single “I Try” and “Beauty in the World,” which was actually featured on the comedy-drama show, “Ugly Betty”. The artist is bringing soul and R&B to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Buddy Guy bringing a taste of the Blues to Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blues performer Buddy Guy has announced he will perform in the Dayton area! Blues musician Buddy Guy will be on his farewell tour and will make a stop in Huber Heights. Guy is scheduled to be performing at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, June 25 at 7 […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’

Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with entrapment on I-71 north in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on I-71 north in Mt. Auburn. A car has struck the barrier. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatistate.edu

Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor

Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
CINCINNATI, OH

