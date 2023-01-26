Sioux Falls chef named semifinalist for 2023 James Beard Awards

The owner and head chef at Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean restaurant in Sioux Falls was nominated for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Sanaa Abourezk is in the running for Best Chef among 19 others in the Midwest region.

The popular lunch spot at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls features authentic Mediterranean/Middle Eastern cuisine with a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options as well as a Friday dinner buffet.

More: Sioux Falls man eats all 32 Burger Battle burgers in 15 days, and ranked them in a spreadsheet.

Abourezk is not only a restauranteur, but she is also an author and worked as a nutrition adviser for the South Dakota Department of Health, according to her website . She also attended cooking school in Florence, Italy, and the cordon Bleu Baking School in Paris, France.

This is the second year in a row that a Sioux Falls restaurant has been named a semifinalist, with M.B. Haskett being nominated last year .

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was started in 1990. The Foundation's annual awards recognize chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists across the United States.

More: This Sioux Falls restaurant was named South Dakota's 2023 restaurant of the year

The 2023 finalists will be announced on March 29, and a ceremony will be held June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago to celebrate the winners.

Semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean, Sioux Falls

Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis

Nick Bognar, iNDO, St. Louis, MO

Samuel Charles, Rodina, Cedar Rapids, IA

Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis

Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO

Nick Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee

Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai, Kansas City, MO

Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI

Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Joseph Raney, Skogen Kitchen, Custer, SD

Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, Saint Paul

Paul and Jessica Urban, Block 16, Omaha

David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha

Adam VanDonge, The White Linen, Topeka, KS

Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls chef named semifinalist for 2023 James Beard Awards