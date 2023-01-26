ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violinist performs a duet with her washing machine and it's actually a banger

By Heather Wake
One might expect to hear Franz Schubert’s " Die Forelle ," more widely known as "The Trout," at the philharmonic orchestra. However, Boglarka Gyorgy noticed her washing machine playing the catchy classical tune. Apparently, this is a feature for a particular Samsung line of washing machines.

Being a professional musician
herself, she couldn’t resist the urge to grab her violin and perform an impromptu duet with her appliance—and then post it to Instagram , of course. The result was a hilarious, impressive and viral hit.

"My two-year-old thinks this is an absolute banger. Thank you!" wrote one person. Another added, "This gives me joy."

Gyorgy didn’t give away the song title at first, but instead asked if anyone could guess the piece.

"Sounds 'fishy' to me," quipped one person, obviously recognizing the tune.

"Do you put it on the tumble dryer setting to get your spiccato really dry?" joked another, making a reference to the bow instrument version of a staccato rhythm, more or less. Music nerds are the best.

Several listeners shared that their own washing machines made the same tune and they only now discovered that it was based on a real song.

"Mom and I didn’t have a name for this, so we call it the washer’s 'victory' song. We call it this because half the time the washer doesn’t even work, so if you hear the song, it means it actually made it to the end of the wash cycle 😂😂😂" wrote one person.

Take a listen below:

Gyorgy’s music is wonderful, even when she isn’t performing with a washing machine. If you’d like to hear more, check out her Instagram here.

