bravotv.com

Shereé Whitfield Stuns in a Sexy Skintight Navy Jumpsuit by Tom Ford

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was giving fire emoji in a recent designer look. There’s no doubt about it: Shereé Whitfield can flawlessly rock a jumpsuit. Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member proved her bona fides in that arena with the jaw-dropping hot pink velvet Versace style ($3,225) she rocked for her birthday, featuring a plunging V neckline, a hood, and a belt. And back in October 2022, the mom of three donned a sexy chestnut-colored style alongside her RHOA castmates Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.
bravotv.com

Amelia Hamlin Is in “Shock” and “Awe” Over Reaching This Major Modeling Milestone

Lisa Rinna’s daughter gushed about a memorable experience she had during Paris Fashion Week. Amelia Gray Hamlin has been heating up the runways as of late. After walking in a slew of New York Fashion Week shows and rocking an edgy look for Giuliano Calza last fall, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna has reached her next big breakthrough: haute couture.
Page Six

Andy Cohen apologizes for ‘screaming’ at Larsa Pippen during ‘RHOM’ reunion

Andy Cohen publicly apologized to Larsa Pippen for “screaming” at her while taping the Season 5 “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion. “We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” Cohen, 54, said in an Instagram Story while taking a break from filming on Thursday. Pippen, 48, then quickly chimed in and bluntly asked Cohen if he’s “going to apologize?” “I’m sorry, Larsa,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host responded, to which she seemingly accepted as he nodded back to her. Cohen – who’s hosted a plethora of intense “Real Housewives” reunions – emphasized that he does not...
HollywoodLife

Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck

Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony's lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
MIAMI, FL
purewow.com

A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week

As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
ETOnline.com

Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.

