bravotv.com
Cheers! It's Not Just About Katie & Tom Drama in Vanderpump Rules Season 10 (PHOTOS EXCLUSIVE )
Get an exclusive first look at what the Vanderpump Rules cast will be up to in Season 10 and we promise it's wild. The countdown is on! Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Wednesday, February 8 at 9/8c. And we're giving you an early look at what the crew will be up to in the new season.
bravotv.com
Shereé Whitfield Stuns in a Sexy Skintight Navy Jumpsuit by Tom Ford
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was giving fire emoji in a recent designer look. There’s no doubt about it: Shereé Whitfield can flawlessly rock a jumpsuit. Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member proved her bona fides in that arena with the jaw-dropping hot pink velvet Versace style ($3,225) she rocked for her birthday, featuring a plunging V neckline, a hood, and a belt. And back in October 2022, the mom of three donned a sexy chestnut-colored style alongside her RHOA castmates Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.
bravotv.com
Amelia Hamlin Is in “Shock” and “Awe” Over Reaching This Major Modeling Milestone
Lisa Rinna’s daughter gushed about a memorable experience she had during Paris Fashion Week. Amelia Gray Hamlin has been heating up the runways as of late. After walking in a slew of New York Fashion Week shows and rocking an edgy look for Giuliano Calza last fall, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna has reached her next big breakthrough: haute couture.
Andy Cohen apologizes for ‘screaming’ at Larsa Pippen during ‘RHOM’ reunion
Andy Cohen publicly apologized to Larsa Pippen for “screaming” at her while taping the Season 5 “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion. “We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” Cohen, 54, said in an Instagram Story while taking a break from filming on Thursday. Pippen, 48, then quickly chimed in and bluntly asked Cohen if he’s “going to apologize?” “I’m sorry, Larsa,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host responded, to which she seemingly accepted as he nodded back to her. Cohen – who’s hosted a plethora of intense “Real Housewives” reunions – emphasized that he does not...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Today’s Hoda Kotb discusses heartbreaking loss after flipping career in new direction
TODAY star Hoda Kotb and a special guest have discussed a heartbreaking tragedy on the daytime TV anchor's podcast. County music singer Wynonna Judd appeared on the third season of Kotb’s “Making Space” talk show and the episode went live on Monday. Wynonna’s appearance on the podcast...
Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck
Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
purewow.com
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week
As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
ETOnline.com
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends Are Not Very Happy About Todrick Hall’s Comments Regarding His Death And Ellen DeGeneres
Friends of Stephen Boss, aka tWitch, are apparently not happy about Todrick Hall's comments about his death and support of Ellen DeGeneres.
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
