SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
Manchester City Loanee Tommy Doyle Impresses In Classic FA Cup Tie
Sheffield United managed to grab a last minute equaliser to take their FA Cup tie at Wrexham to a replay and Manchester City's Tommy Doyle was in action for The Blades.
BBC
Freddie Burns: Departing Leicester Tigers fly-half 'cherishes' all he achieved
"Your man from the photo won the Premiership, didn't he?" Those words were among the last a Leicester fan said to his grandson after Tigers clinched last season's Grand Final against Saracens. The player in the photo was Freddie Burns, whose last-minute drop-goal sealed the dramatic victory and capped Tigers'...
SB Nation
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Report: Arsenal To Bid Again For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Arsenal are now set to bid again for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The player did not turn up for training today.
‘We need some help’ – Tony Mowbray says Sunderland recruitment team to deliver again
Sunderland boss urges club to be active in final days of January transfer window.
Watch Nathan Ake Score Winner For Man City Against Arsenal With His First Ever FA Cup Goal
The goal, assisted by Jack Grealish, arrived in the 64th minute at the Etihad Stadium.
BBC
Curtis Nelson: Blackpool sign defender until end of season after Cardiff release
Ex-Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson has joined Blackpool on a deal until the end of the season. The deal was confirmed after it was announced that Nelson had left the South Wales club by mutual consent. The 29-year-old played 127 games for Cardiff, who are new Seasiders boss Mick McCarthy's...
BBC
Coventry City: 'When the fans are vocal, the players grow' - Sky Blues boss Mark Robins
Coventry City manager Mark Robins is hoping that winning for the first time since Christmas will help make their home fans more positively vocal. City had been winless in five league games - and also lost to non-league Wrexham in the FA Cup - since beating West Brom just before Christmas.
Soccer-Inzaghi urges Inter to be more consistent
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has called on his side to be more consistent ahead of their Serie A game at Cremonese on Saturday, after they stumbled in their last outing against mid-table Empoli.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dispatch Arsenal, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a fantastic match after another tough first half. Pep Guardiola went a bit more rotational as he put in a direct lineup to emphasize the attack and it worked even if it took until the 64th to score the winner. A...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory
John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
Report: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Malo Gusto
Chelsea have announced the signing of Lyon defender Malo Gusto on a deal that will run until 2029.
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
Sunderland set to receive major Ellis Simms boost, claims fresh report
Could Everton striker Ellis Simms return to Sunderland after all?
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
