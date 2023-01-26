ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Paris, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

An Open Thank You to My New Hampshire Jeep (Wherever You Are)

I hope this finds you well. I’m not sure exactly where you are, but my friends say you are living on a Jeep farm in the countryside, where you can roam and have fun all day. When I last saw you, you were being loaded onto a tow truck with a positive early prognosis. If I had known the truth, I would’ve said something more than “goodbye.” I would’ve said “thank you.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

‘Strength of America’ Song and Essay Contest Now Open for All New Hampshire Residents

If you love our country, singing, or writing, here's your shot at winning an experience of a lifetime. There's a very special song written by a very special person with military ties back to the Revolution. "Strength of America", penned by BMI Award Winning Songwriter Stokes Nielson, commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Enjoy a Scrumptious Brunch at These 22 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout New Hampshire are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious meal is probably just a short drive away. We even compiled a list of some of the best breakfast places in the Granite State.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive

New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
HAWAII STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here Are 25 of The Best Places to Get Tacos in Maine

Taco Tuesday is no longer just on Tuesdays. We all know this. If it was, it would be a very sad world, having to wait an entire week to feed your cravings. Tacos are easy and also extremely versatile. No matter the occasion, an easy and affordable meal for your family of 5 or a 5 -star restaurant, tacos are as multifaceted as grocery bags, you can use or have them anytime for anything.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most

Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All

If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy