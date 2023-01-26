Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
An Open Thank You to My New Hampshire Jeep (Wherever You Are)
I hope this finds you well. I’m not sure exactly where you are, but my friends say you are living on a Jeep farm in the countryside, where you can roam and have fun all day. When I last saw you, you were being loaded onto a tow truck with a positive early prognosis. If I had known the truth, I would’ve said something more than “goodbye.” I would’ve said “thank you.”
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times. During...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
‘Strength of America’ Song and Essay Contest Now Open for All New Hampshire Residents
If you love our country, singing, or writing, here's your shot at winning an experience of a lifetime. There's a very special song written by a very special person with military ties back to the Revolution. "Strength of America", penned by BMI Award Winning Songwriter Stokes Nielson, commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.
Watch This New Hampshire Police Dog Take a Work Break and Go Sledding
Around this time every year, I often need to give myself a snow-related pep talk. After a big storm, I take a long hard look in the mirror and say "only (however many more) weeks of this, Kira! Spring will be here before we know it!" But eventually, I will...
Enjoy a Scrumptious Brunch at These 22 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout New Hampshire are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious meal is probably just a short drive away. We even compiled a list of some of the best breakfast places in the Granite State.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive
New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
Here Are 25 of The Best Places to Get Tacos in Maine
Taco Tuesday is no longer just on Tuesdays. We all know this. If it was, it would be a very sad world, having to wait an entire week to feed your cravings. Tacos are easy and also extremely versatile. No matter the occasion, an easy and affordable meal for your family of 5 or a 5 -star restaurant, tacos are as multifaceted as grocery bags, you can use or have them anytime for anything.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
15 Things You Can Bet on Now That Sports Gambling is Legal in Massachusetts
Good news, New Englanders: you can finally care about sports!. As of 10 a.m. today, sports betting is officially legal in Massachusetts. After being kicked around by state lawmakers since 2018, doing what many have been doing for decades in secret is finally allowed in the open. Former Governor Charlie...
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
Dog Account on TikTok Blasts Maine Man for His Shoveling Technique
The next sentence I type is going to give you one of two reactions and there's going to be no in between. Your reaction will either be, "Oh yeah, me too." or "This dude is a psycho." And I'm fine with either. That said... I give my dog a voice.
WATCH: New Hampshire Woman Serves Humor While Clearing Out Snow
Clearing snow is never a fun time, especially if you have to shovel. Sure, plowing makes the snow get out of your way faster, but neither plowing nor shoveling is a fun activity that we look forward to doing after it snows outside. I don't need to tell you that...
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All
If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
