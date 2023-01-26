Read full article on original website
GPS tracking, simulations show optimal locations to help desert bighorn sheep cross freeways
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Desert bighorn sheep whose Southern California range is bisected by freeways may one day benefit from Oregon State University modeling designed to show where the animals would be most apt to use overpasses to safely cross the interstates. The research is important because it shows how...
Oregon State celebrates Black History Month with a series of events
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is celebrating Black History Month in February with a host of free events that highlight the achievements and perseverance of Black and African American communities from the past to the present. “Black History Month presents an opportunity to bring greater focus to the...
Entertainment report for week ending 2/5
By BEN OLSON/for The Herald — For much of the last 14 years, I have stood on stage with a guitar or ukulele and accompanied myself singing songs that the alert listener may recognize. That’s not even true- I’ve sat down to play if that was an option. Sometimes it can get lonely up there.
