WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Fundraising efforts for the SWVA Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Roanoke going strong
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fundraising efforts for the Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Northwest Roanoke are going strong. The cost of the project is $426,250. Over $287,000 has been raised. “We just crossed two-thirds of our fundraising goal raised, which feels like a really big...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
Virginia troopers save red-tailed hawk caught in wires on interstate
Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week. On Tuesday, troopers got a call, saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.
WSLS
Pongal Festival happening today in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Pongal Festival Celebration by Roanoke Valley Indian Community “Pongal - The Festival of New Beginning” Roanoke Valley Tamil language speaking families of Indian community are planning to celebrate this year Pongal Festival on 28th January between 11 to 3pm at Lions Club located at Roanoke Southwest County. On this day, a traditional Pongal prayer in Tamil heritage followed by traditional Banana leaves special meal with Cultural programs by children is planned.
WDBJ7.com
Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosts talent show auditions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25,000.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
WDBJ7.com
1920 car on display at Montgomery Museum
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new ride parked in the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. “It starts and it runs,” car owner Jackie Shelton said. “Sometimes it’s a little cantankerous to get it in gear.”. She’s the owner of a 1920 Maxwell. The car...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Staging to sell your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you know the difference between staging and interior design? Interior design is a personalized space for daily living, while staging is merchandising a product to create mass appeal. Any size home can benefit from home staging. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller says staging a...
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s firefighters take home victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game Saturday night. The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns,” Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.
WDBJ7.com
GO TEC will expand its career pathway program for students to reach 50 middle schools
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will be expanding its GO TEC program after receiving a grant. GO TEC is a talent pathway program for students in 5th through 12th grade that started in Danville and Pittsylvania County schools in 2018. GO TEC is now in 25 middle schools and 19 school divisions in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
wfxrtv.com
Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.
Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
