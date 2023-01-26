Melange Resale & Boutique’s shop owner always wanted to open her own boutique and chose Winona to do that. Heather Peterson was motivated to start her own business to the point of selling her home, quitting her job and relocating to Winona from Minneapolis in a matter of five months. according to a Business Friday feature in the Winona Daily News. Her shop in downtown Winona opened in 2021 and contains rooms full of pre-own boutique clothing (lots of pink) and home decor mixed in with some new merchandise as well. She chooses merchandise in good condition from the places she thrifts at in other cities and brings them back to her store. Before putting them out on the floor, she makes sure they meet her standards so it may need some cleaning or polishing. “I want people to feel welcome and comfortable when they come in here. This is a safe zone for however you feel about yourself…We all deserve to look cute.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO